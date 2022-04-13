Vi and Airtel: These Postpaid Plans Are Expensive But Offer a Ton of Benefits

Postpaid plans at times seem like are very expensive in comparison to the prepaid plans offered by the telcos. However, the telcos bundle up a ton of amazing benefits with their premium postpaid offerings. This includes multiple SIM allotments at one price tag to a number of OTT subscriptions. These plans are perfect for users who are looking for something more with their data and calling benefits. Mentioned below are some of the top postpaid plans offered by two of the major telcos in India – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea and the benefits that come along.

Vodafone Idea’s Expensive Plans

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers postpaid plans for individual users and families separately. The most premium plan from Vi for individual users comes at a price tag of Rs 1,099 and is a RedX plan. RedX plans by Vi come bundled up with multiple OTT subscriptions and more. At a cost of Rs 1,099 users get access to truly unlimited data along with 100 SMS a month and unlimited voice calls. The added benefits of the plan are mentioned below.

On the other hand, Vi also offers a premium family RedX plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 2,299. The plan offers connectivity for 5 family members. The plan offers truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice calls and 3000 SMS per month to both primary and secondary connections of the plan. This plan as well includes added benefits of a RedX plan.

As far as added benefits are considered, users can get access to a yearlong subscription to Netflix on TV and Mobile at no additional cost. The plans also offer a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the RedX plans also offer Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost.

Bharti Airtel’s Top Plans

The first plan on the list worth mentioning is the Rs 999 Plan offered by Airtel. By paying Rs 999 per month users can get 150 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. Airtel also offers ‘Airtel Thanks Platinum Rewards’ along with its postpaid plans which in this case include Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium, access to Shaw academy and more.

However, the most high-end plan offered by Airtel provides a lot more monthly data. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 1,599 which provides 500 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers 200 ISD minutes and a 10% discount on IR packs. Upon subscribing users receive 1 free Add-on regular voice connection for family members along with 1 regular SIM. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards are the same as above with this plan as well.

In addition to this, customers can add more family connections to their plan chargeable at Rs 299 for regular– Unlimited calls + 30GB data + 100SMS/day. These extra connections are chargeable only on Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 plans after the consumption of allocated Free Add-ons. Moreover, a maximum of 9 add-on numbers can be added with one family plan.