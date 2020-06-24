VBC Fiber is a local broadband service of Andhra Pradesh. It offers the customers with some of the best broadband plans you can think of. VBC has been providing services since 2012 now and uses state of the art technology to bring their customers cutting edge internet experience. You can get both wireless broadband and fiber connection from the company. Right now, we are going to be focusing on the VBC fiber. The internet service provider offers up to 5,000GB with 1 Gbps speed monthly at a price of Rs 3,999 with its fiber connection. The pricing is not bad and matches what Airtel is also charging its customers for 1 Gbps speed plan. But the only thing is, Airtel offers 3.3TB data were as VBC is offering 5TB data at the same price. The company serves in more than 10+ locations of Andhra Pradesh. Let’s take a look at the plans they offer.

VBC Fiber Plans

1. Rs 3,999 Plan

This plan comes with 5,000GB monthly data at a speed of 1 Gbps. You also get a phone connection which will allow you to make unlimited calls. The cable which you get with the plan is marked as – ‘Diamond’ cable by VBC.

2. Rs 1,999 Plan

This plan comes with 3,000GB monthly data at a speed of 500 Mbps. You get a phone connection with unlimited calling benefit. The cable for this plan is marked as — ‘Diamond’ by VBC.

3. Rs 999 Plan

You will get 2,000GB monthly data at a speed of 200 Mbps with this plan. There is a phone connection included with unlimited calling benefit. The cable for this plan is marked as — ‘Gold’ by VBC.

4. Rs 799 Plan

You will get 1,000GB monthly data at a speed of 100 Mbps with this plan. The phone connection which you get comes with unlimited calling. The cable for this plan is marked as — ‘Silver’ by VBC.

5. Rs 699 Plan

There is 500GB monthly data at a speed of 100 Mbps with this plan. The phone connection will come with unlimited calling benefit. The cable for this plan is marked as — ‘Telugu PK’.