The rules take effect on January 1, 2027, with separate deadlines for submitting and publishing network access terms.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will review telecom operators’ market power every financial year under amended interconnection rules that take effect on January 1, 2027. The regulator will assess each service separately in each licensed or authorised service area. An operator can meet the 30% threshold through its share of subscribers, revenue, network capacity or traffic, depending on the stage of the review.

Key Highlights The first assessment after each financial year’s opening quarter uses March subscriber, traffic and call capacity data.

TRAI can make a further determination using adjusted gross revenue from the preceding financial year.

Once TRAI designates an operator, it has 30 days to file its offer for approval.

Interconnection lets a call placed on one network reach a customer on another. For a provider entering a service area, it also means negotiating where traffic will pass between its network and existing operators’ networks and what terms will apply. The November 27 amendment announcement sets out how TRAI will decide which operators must make their standard terms public and when those terms must appear.

How TRAI Will Apply the 30% Test

The 30% threshold was already part of the 2002 interconnection regulation, which also required providers with significant market power to publish an approved Reference Interconnect Offer. That rule set a publication deadline of 90 days from its issuance. The 2026 amendment lays out a recurring review and ties the new filing and publication deadlines to TRAI’s designation and approval.

After the first quarter of each financial year, TRAI will use the previous March’s traffic volumes and maximum voice call handling capacity, plus the subscriber count on March 31. It can make a further determination using adjusted gross revenue for the preceding financial year. TRAI says that later assessment leaves any designation already made for the financial year in place. A provider retains its significant market power status until the regulator changes it.

For example, a wireless operator with 28% of subscribers in a service area could qualify if it carries 30% of the relevant traffic there. Its position in the same area’s fixed-line market is assessed separately. The tests also apply to national and international long-distance services in their respective service areas. A headline figure for nationwide mobile subscribers therefore gives readers only one part of the picture.

When Operators Must Publish Their Terms

A provider has 30 days after TRAI designates it as having significant market power to submit its Reference Interconnect Offer for approval. Once TRAI approves the offer, the provider has 15 days to post it on its website. If the regulator directs a change to a published offer, the operator has 15 days to resubmit it and another 15 days from approval to post the revised version.

The published offer gives other operators a starting point for negotiations. Both sides can agree to change its terms when signing an agreement. The amendment also introduces graded financial penalties for specified failures, including delays in submitting or publishing offers and in giving TRAI the data it needs for the market-power review. The regulator says operators will have an opportunity to respond before it imposes a penalty.

For callers, the rules concern how operators connect their networks. TelecomTalk covered the issue when TRAI recommended penalties over insufficient points of interconnection during Reliance Jio’s rollout in 2016. The regulatory dispute continued into 2019. This year, TRAI also issued a separate November 3 amendment that gives operators three years to move existing legacy interconnection links to internet protocol. The November 27 rules bring the template for the terms operators publish in line with that shift.