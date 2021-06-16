TRAI Extends Channel Selector Service by Adding Web Version

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI on Wednesday launched what can be said to be an extended version of its Channel Selector App, under the moniker of the TV Channel Selector, which is a new web portal created keeping the consumer and its needs in mind.

In case you missed it, TRAI had announced a TV Channel Selector App back in 2020 with the intention to aid users to view and modify their TV subscription. The authority had mentioned at the time that the app would enable users to check their subscription and view the packs and bouquets offered by their service provider.

To add to this, the Channel selector app would also allow the users to “check the real-time” status of their subscription request. TRAI had mentioned that the app would fetch the subscriber data from the service provider via an application programming interface (API) shared by the provider with the regulatory authority

What Does the Service Have to Offer

Today, the service launched has been put forth with the intention to provide users access to the service of the TV Channel Selector App, even if they do not own a smartphone. The portal will offer all the existing features of the application, the release claimed.

Key features include the ability for subscribers to be able to check their own subscription, view all channels and bouquets that are provided by the DTH/Cable service provider, choose only the channels of interests and remove certain unnecessary or unwanted channels and get optimised solutions, for lower prices.

Other accessibility features include the ability to add a channel in the available NCF (Network Capacity Fee), the ability to allow the user to modify existing subscriptions, the ability to check the real-time status of the subscription request and the option to download and print current subscription offerings as well as set requests for the subscriptions.