Top-Rated Telugu Web Series on IMDb to Binge-Watch This Weekend



Discover the world of the most popular Telugu web series on IMDb, where outstanding storytelling, excellent acting, and intriguing narratives come together to create an unforgettable OTT viewing experience. For anyone seeking the best Telugu entertainment, these critically acclaimed series are a must-watch due to the recognition they have received for their excellence.

Also Read: 7 New Web Series Available on OTT in the Last Week of October









Explore the world of the top-rated Telugu web series on IMDb with us as we list the top-rated web series below.

The Legend of Hanuman

The timeless narrative is told in "The Legend of Hanuman," a compelling animated series created by the creative team of Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal. This series addresses the divine reincarnation of Lord Mahadev as Hanuman, who manifests as a beacon of hope in the midst of utter darkness. The profound journey of devotion, valor, and divine destiny that Hanuman embarks on in service to Lord Rama is vividly brought to life for viewers as the epic legend unfolds.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Temporary Roommates

The lighthearted and amusing television series "Temporary Roommates" was created by director Vikas Thippani and is available on Chai Bisket. Sandeep and Karthik, two comfortable roommates leading peaceful lives, are the focus of the story. However, when a female unexpectedly arrives at their flat, their lives take a surprising turn. Charan Lakkaraju, Nanda Kumar Daroju, and Tanuja Madhurapantula are the three stars of the cast and deliver humorous performances in this comedy series.

OTT Platform: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Loser

"Loser" is an anthology series of sports dramas featuring Priyadarshi, Kalpika Ganesh, Baby Annie, Sayaji Shinde, Shashank, Pavani Gangireddy, and Chandra Vempaty among the skilled ensemble cast members. Directed by Abhilash Reddy and Kankara, it tells the stories of three aspiring athletes who are driven and determined to succeed in their respective sports. However, the complex world of politics has a profound impact on their journey, adding layers of complexity and intrigue to their goals.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix

Hostel Days

The popular Hindi online series "Hostel Daze" was remade in Telugu as "Hostel Days," helmed by Aditya Mandala and starring Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana. The focus of the show is on six engineering students and their experiences living in dorms. The story delves into the challenges and adventures faced by roommates Sai, Chitharanjan Bhattacharya, Naveen Yadav, as well as Theppa, Kavya, and Rithika while living in the hostel.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Rana Naidu

The Netflix Original web series "Rana Naidu" recounts the exploits of Rana Naidu, a problem solver for powerful people in Mumbai. Anyone who stands in his way is ruthlessly dealt with by the protagonist. He often receives assistance from his friends, portrayed by Sushant Singh and well-known T'wood actor Adithya Menon. However, his path is altered by the release of his father from prison.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Kaala

This captivating series focuses on the challenges faced by a member of the Intelligence Bureau while tackling a difficult case. This high-stakes drama skillfully combines themes of criminal masterminds, power struggles, and the desire for vengeance. Abhijit Sinha, Bejoy Nambiar, Awrko Roy, and Satish Badal all deliver outstanding performances in the series, making it a must-watch for those seeking a thrilling and compelling plot.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Also Read: 4 Must-Watch Korean Science Fiction Films to Add to Your Watchlist

Maya Bazaar For Sale

A comedy-drama series on Netflix called "Maya Bazaar for Sale" stars Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma. The drama is set in a posh neighborhood in Hyderabad, where the government announces the entire neighborhood to be under construction, disrupting the peaceful lives of the residents. The series explores how they handle and deal with this unexpected situation.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10