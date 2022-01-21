Tikona Broadband 100 Mbps Unlimited Data Plan Available for Rs 699 Per Month

Tikona Broadband offers multiple 100 Mbps plans to the users. If you are going with the three months plan from the internet service provider (ISP), it will cost you a total of Rs 3064. Note that while this amount looks a little more than what you would have to pay to other ISPs for a 100 Mbps plan, you won’t have to pay anything extra for installation. The total amount includes installation charges as well as taxes.

Tikona Broadband Plan With 100 Mbps Speed

Tikona offers its 100 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 699 per month. It is not a heavy cost given almost every other major ISP in India on average charges Rs 700 or more for its 100 Mbps plan. Tikona Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP), so you won’t find it everywhere but in select areas/cities of the country. You can visit the company’s website to check how you can request for a connection at your home or office.

There is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the amount of data the user can consume with Tikona Broadband’s 100 Mbps plan. This is a truly unlimited data plan, according to the company’s website. However, one downside of this plan is that there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered to the users.

Most of the major ISPs in India today offer their high-speed broadband plans with OTT benefits. This is an area where Tikona can also work in to raise the stakes of the competition in the fiber broadband market of India.

The 100 Mbps broadband plan from Tikona is also available for longer validities for users who are interested in taking long-term plans. The costs for such plans is different. You can get up to 200 Mbps speed plans from Tikona. The company doesn’t take installation charges from customers going for the 200 Mbps speed plans for the long term.