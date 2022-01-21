Mavenir Announces Successful Completion of Dynamic Network Slicing

Mavenir, a network software provider has just announced the successful completion of Dynamic Network Slicing and fulfilment as part of the recently concluded 2021 TM Forum “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst Program.

Now, due to this catalyst, service delivery to the international medical facilities via 5G slices will be possible. It will also address virtual reality (VR) and artificial reality (AR) and the use of virtual intelligent counselling agents (VICA) in use cases, including remote patient care and surgeries.

To carry all the use cases and tasks mentioned above, a powerful 5G network with low latency and high performance is required in surgeries and remote patient care.

Mavenir Collaborated With Orange, NTT, TIM and Others to Demonstrate Catalyst Project

Mavenir had collaborated with Orange, NTT, TIM, and other vendors to demonstrate the “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst project. The project was focused on adopting dynamic network slicing and advanced service assurance capabilities in the field of healthcare and medicine. This project will continue to enhance future use cases with advanced intelligence and integration in different layers of the network.

Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Mavenir said, innovation with collaboration through industry is enabled by the catalyst projects, and this engagement is a proof point of 5G capabilities that are applicable in the field of healthcare.

Global network services are needed for remote critical real-time communication secured dynamically, and Mavenir’s TM Forum also monitors them for Service Level Agreement (SLA) so that the application service provider can adjust the channel of delivery in case there are any issues to meet the SLA at all times, added Pankajakshan.

George Glass, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), TM Forum, said the project took an intent-based approach for making remote medical use cases a priority and also securing mission-critical traffic.

Glass further said that the goals of the project included enabling dynamic scalability and operational automation of inter-carrier network resources.

Note that Mavenir is a member of the TM Forum, and Bejoy Pankajakshan also serves on the Open Digital Framework Advisory Board.