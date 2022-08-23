Thor: Love & Thunder OTT Release Date Out Now

The last theatrical release from Marvel Studios - Thor: Love & Thunder, is all set to make its OTT (over-the-top) debut. Fans of the Thor franchise have been waiting for a long time to get to see their star, Chris Hemsworth playing the role of the Thunder god once again. The movie made it to the theatres on July 7, 2022. Now, in a matter of a few months, the movie will be available for users to stream on one of the most popular OTT platforms globally. Here's everything you need to know.

Thor: Love & Thunder OTT Release Date and Where to Watch

Thor: Love & Thunder will be available on the Disney+ platform outside India, and within India, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Only users who have a subscription to the platform will be able to watch the movie.

Thor: Love & Thunder OTT Release Date: The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar/Disney+ on September 8, 2022. It is a gap of just two months from the theatrical release. If I am not wrong, then even Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness had also made its OTT debut after a gap of around 1.5 months from the theatrical release.

Thor: Love & Thunder is rated only 6.7 on IMDb. The movie, while it couldn't entice the critics a lot, would have definitely been a pleasant watch for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The release date is just around three weeks far. You can find several other MCU content, including TV shows and movies, on the platform of Disney+ Hotstar.

To get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription in India, you can go to the website or the mobile app of the platform and opt for either the monthly or yearly premium subscription. There's also a Disney+ Hotstar Super plan that will enable you to watch all the premium content on the platform, but with ads.