Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Specs and Price

In India, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G was unveiled on Wednesday. According to Tecno, the smartphone has a 64MP RGBW+ (G+P) sensor, which is a first for the industry. To take clear, steady photos in low-light or shaky conditions, the camera incorporates optical image stabilisation (OIS) and hybrid image stabilisation (HIS). The smartphone has an under-the-hood MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with the possibility to increase it by up to 5GB via the Memory Fusion function.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

HiOS 8.6 on Android 12 runs on the dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, which has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, powers the device. Through the use of Memory Fusion technology, the RAM may be increased to 13GB. For serious gaming, it also includes MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G has a triple-back camera configuration for images and videos, along with a variety of camera modes. The main 64MP RGBW+ (G+P) proprietary sensor is said to take in 200% of the available light and employs both HIS and OIS to take clear, steady pictures. A lens with an f/1.65 aperture is used with the sensor. Additionally, there are two 2MP cameras. A 16MP sensor and f/2.45 aperture lens are located on the front.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). Dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G (12 band compatibility), 4G LTE, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a gyro, and an anti-oil fingerprint scanner located on the side. A 5,000mAh battery within the smartphone supports 33W rapid charging. Additionally, it is 166.65x74.31x8.58mm in size.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price in India, availability

For the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the Tecno Camon Pro 5G is available in India for a price of Rs 21,999. Starting on August 12, it will be sold at physical retail establishments in the colours Cedar Green and Eco Black.