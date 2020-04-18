Tata Sky Users Subscribed to Sony Happy Packs Would Receive Credits

Tata Sky users to gain as Sony discontinues three channels

By April 18th, 2020 AT 7:03 AM
    Highlights
    • Sony had discontinued three channels including Sony Mix, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD
    • Tata Sky said that Sony’s decision to reduce the rates of channel bouquets would be passed onto users through credits.
    • Sony had reduced prices of certain packs by Rs 5

    Tata Sky announced that the users who have subscribed to Sony Happy packs would be receiving credits on their Tata Sky account due to the broadcaster discontinuing three of its channels. The Direct-to-the-Home (DTH) operator noted that the company was unable to “incorporate the reduced prices of the impacted Sony packs and corresponding Tata Sky packs” in its systems due to COVID-19 lockdown. The broadcaster effective March 31 had discontinued three channels including Sony Mix, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Tata Sky noted in its broadcaster pack document that Sony had reduced its rates on over existing 24 packs.

    Sony Reduces Rates on 24 Packs

    Tata Sky noted that certain broadcaster packs including Sony Happy India Sports pack are reduced by over Rs 5 while other packs including Sony Happy India Bangla Platinum are reduced by over Rs 4. The lowest cost of reduction is Rs 0.50 which are reflected on packs like Sony Happy India A and Sony Happy India B.

    “Effective from 31-3-2020, Sony has discontinued Sony MIX, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD,” Tata Sky said in its note. “Due to the national lockdown, we are unable to incorporate the reduced prices of the impacted Sony packs and corresponding Tata Sky packs in our systems. However, the benefit of the price reduction will be passed on, to the eligible subscribers holding the impacted packs, as credits to their Tata Sky account.”

    Sony Discontinued Three Channels to ‘Realign’ its Portfolio

    In March, Sony said that it would discontinue its three channels to “realign” its portfolio. Sony India entered into an agreement with ESPN in 2015 with the channels going live in 2016. Sony said that the “collaboration with ESPN is a targeted step in that direction as it helps us ink another milestone in our growth trajectory.”

    Following the discontinuation of its three channels, Sony India’s portfolio has now shrunk to 26 channels including 16 standard definition channels and 10 high definition channels.

    In March, the broadcaster in its efforts to support the government of India and its fight against COVID-19 outspread had announced that its channel Sony Pal would be made available for free for a period of two months.

    In other news, Tata Sky has introduced a new feature called ‘Emergency Balance Credit‘ as part of which non-recharged customers will get balance loan from the company so that they can continue watching the television without any interruption. Tata Sky users can avail the new balance credit feature via mobile app and also by giving a missed call to the company.

    Tata Sky Users Subscribed to Sony Happy Packs Would Receive Credits

