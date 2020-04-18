Double Data Offer on Prepaid Plans No Longer Valid in 8 Vodafone Circles

Highlights Vodafone offered double data on three of its plans including Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans

The three plans had a base data of 1.5GB per day of high speed data with the company offering 1.5GB of additional data

Vodafone in the Maharashtra and Goa circle no longer offers a 3GB per day plan

Vodafone has announced that its double data offer is no longer valid in eight of its circles as the telecom operator now has restricted it to 14 of its circles. Vodafone said on its website that the double data offer is no longer valid in eight circles including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, North East, Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and Goa circles. The company under its double data offer provided users with double data on three of its plans including the Rs 249 plan that allowed users to browse high speed data upto 3GB. Vodafone users in the eight circles including Maharashtra & Goa would now be able to browse 1.5GB of high speed data on the three plans.

Vodafone Double Data Offer Applied on Three Plans

The company under its double data offer provided users with 1.5GB of additional high speed data on three plans including Rs 249 plan, Rs 399 plan and Rs 599 plan. While the plans had a base 1.5GB of high speed data, the company offered 1.5GB of additional data which meant a cumulative 3GB of high speed data per day.

It has to be noted that Vodafone users in other circles can still avail the offer including users in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka circles.

The three plans including the Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans also offered users unlimited calls and 100 SMS with a validity of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. Additionally, the three plans enabled users with free access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 streaming service.

Vodafone Offers 3GB Data on High Priced Plans

While Vodafone has removed the double data offer in eight circles, it has to be noted that Vodafone offers 3GB of high speed data on two higher priced plans in most circles.

The Rs 398 plan offers 3GB per day of high speed data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, the free access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 are also included with the plan.

Similarly, the company offers an Rs 558 plan that provides users with similar benefits of the Rs 398 plan but with a validity of 56 days.

The company in the Maharashtra and Goa circle offers a maximum of 2GB per day on three of its plans including Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans.