Airtel Broadband Offers Unlimited Data in These Cities

Highlights Airtel Xstream Fibre plan prices in the six cities are similar to the plans in other major cities.

Airtel said that the fair usage policy of the unlimited plans would be capped at 3333GB or 3.3TB

Airtel offers free installation and router to new users who sign up for long term plans in Ahmedabad Hyderabad

Bharti Airtel with its home broadband footprint in over 100 cities has unlimited plans in six of its cities including Ahmedabad, Guntur, Hyderabad, Secunderbad, Surat and Vishakapatnam. While the prices of the plans in the six cities are similar to other places where the company offers its service, Airtel provides unlimited internet as compared to FUP limit in other cities. Additionally, the company is currently providing free installation and router to new users who sign up for long term plans in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The free installation and router offer is available in several other cities including Chennai and Delhi with the offer set to expire on April 20.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Unlimited Plans in Six Cities

Airtel Xstream Fibre unlimited plans are currently live in six cities with the unlimited data applicable on all plans including the base Rs 799 plan.

The company offers four plans including the Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 plans that also enables users to make unlimited calls and access Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 799 plan offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed with Airtel Xstream included in the Airtel Thanks benefit. Further, the Rs 999 and Rs 1499 are similar to the base plan but enables users to browse at 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps respectively. The Rs 3999 pack offers unlimited data with speeds up to 1 Gbps.

The Airtel Thanks benefits on the Rs 999, Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 packs include access to Airtel Xstream along with Amazon Prime and Zee5.

Airtel has also disabled the Rs 299 add-on pack in these six cities. The Rs 299 add-on pack enabled Airtel Xstream customers to upgrade their fibre plans to unlimited data.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Unlimited Plans Capped at 3333 GB

The company has said that the fair usage policy for unlimited plans are capped at 3333GB or 3.3TB while users can continue to browse at 1024 Kbps on reaching the fair usage limit.

Further, Airtel has highlighted that the plans are meant for personal use and that the plans should not be used for commercial purposes.

It has to be noted that the company offers similar plans in other cities but with a lower FUP limit while the speed and other benefits remain the same.

The Rs 799 pack has an FUP limit of 150GB while the Rs 999 and Rs 1499 have an FUP limits of 300GB and 500GB respectively. Airtel Xstream Fibre users subscribed to these plans can however upgrade to unlimited data with the Rs 299 add-on pack.