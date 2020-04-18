Highlights BSNL extends prepaid account validity till May 5, 2020

The state-run telco also launched 5670099 toll-free number

BSNL urges citizens to help others by recharging them

Following the footsteps of private telecom operators, government-owned BSNL also announced free validity extension of prepaid accounts till May 5, 2020. As we enter into lockdown phase 2, all the telecom operators announced the extension of prepaid account validity. While private telcos did the same till May 3, BSNL will provide free incoming calling till May 5. The new lockdown in India will end on May 3. But there are high chances that it will extend further as Coronavirus cases in India continue to increase every passing day. Alongside the prepaid account validity extension, the state-run operator also introduced a toll-free ‘Recharge Helpline’ which will allow the users to recharge their mobile number with ease.

BSNL Users Can Call Toll-Free Number to Recharge

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) always stays on the front when it comes to providing benefits to the users who are in need. Since the entire nation is under lockdown, BSNL subscribers must be facing a lot of issues when it comes to recharging their mobile numbers. A lot of BSNL users still head over to offline stores to get their prepaid number recharged.

Shri. P. K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL said, “BSNL firmly stands besides its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services.”

The telco has also launched ‘Recharge Helpline’ on toll-free number 5670099. This will allow BSNL users to avail prepaid recharges sitting at their home. BSNL says the feature will come in extremely handy for those who are not able to recharge through digital platforms.

How to Use BSNL Toll-Free Recharge Number

The toll-free recharge number is already available in North and West zones and will be available from April 22, 2020, in South and East zones. The toll-free number offers two features- “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge.”

In the “Ghar Baithe Recharge,” subscribers can register a request for recharge and a BSNL executive will reach subscriber and provide the requested recharge. As for “Apno ki madad se recharge,” it allows subscribers to request a recharge from a friend or family.

The telecom operator is also urging all citizens to extend, helping hand to the needy people around them by doing recharge for them.