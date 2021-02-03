Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes Currently Available With Up to Rs 400 Off: Check Full Details

Leading DTH operator, Tata Sky, is currently offering up to Rs 400 discount on its STBs with the +HD STB getting the maximum discount. Tata Sky currently has five Set-Top Boxes on offer- Tata Sky SD, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky +HD PVR and Tata Sky 4K. The prices of these STBs start at Rs 1,499 and go all the way up to Rs 6,400. The last price drop on Tata Sky STBs happened back in December 2019, but since October 2020, the operator is offering a discount of up to Rs 400 on its STBs. The popular Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box that is helping Tata Sky increase its market share is available at Rs 2,999. After the discount, the price of Binge+ comes down to Rs 2,799. The discount on STBs can be availed on the company’s website. Continue reading to know more about the offer in detail.

Tata Sky Binge+ Available at Rs 2,799: Check Details

Available at a price of Rs 2,999, the Tata Sky Binge+ is probably the best hybrid STB available from any DTH operator at the moment. Combined with the free Tata Sky Binge service for six months, the Binge+ is an undisputed option in the market right now. And Tata Sky is making the offer even better by providing Rs 200 discount on the Binge+. Customers can purchase the Binge+ STB using ‘TSKY200’ discount code at Rs 2,799. And as mentioned, users get free six months of Tata Sky Binge worth Rs 299 (monthly price).

On top of that, users will get another 10% cashback of up to Rs 50 with a transaction of Rs 300 or more. Users can also avail Rs 50 cashback on transaction of Rs 400 or more through Payzapp.

Tata Sky HD STB Available at Rs 1,349: Check Details

Coming to the Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box, it can be purchased for just Rs 1,349. The Tata Sky HD STB usually retails for Rs 1,599, but a discount of Rs 100 is applicable on the company’s website bringing down the price of Rs 1,499. As part of the current discount offer, the HD STB comes down to Rs 1,349 using the ‘TSKY150’ code. The above coupon applies only to new connections. The Mobikwik and Payzapp offers are applicable on the HD STB also. The Tata Sky SD STB is available at Rs 1,599 without any discount offer.

Tata Sky +HD STB Available at Rs 4,599: Check Details

Lastly, we have the +HD Set-Top Box from Tata Sky that retails for Rs 4,999. The price of the STB comes down to Rs 4,599 with the ‘TSKY400’ coupon code. The Tata Sky 4K Set-Top Box does not see any discount and can be picked up for Rs 6,400 itself. The Mobikwik and Payzapp offers are applicable on +HD STB as well.