Tata Sky Moves 18 English Movie Channels to New Slots, 13 Channels Set to be Moved Soon



Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Wednesday revised the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of 18 English movie channels to new slots on its platform. The operator since early September has been revising the EPG numbers of various channels on its platform including English entertainment channels along with Tamil, Telugu and Hindi regional channels. Further, Tata Sky on its web portal highlighted that 13 more channels will have its EPG revisions on Friday, following the 18 English movie channels that had its EPG revisions on Wednesday.

Tata Sky Revises EPG Numbers of 18 English Movie Channels

The largest DTH operator in India on Wednesday revised 18 English movie channels including Star Movies, Sony Pix, HBO and Movies Now to new EPG slots. Tata Sky highlighted that Star Movies was revised from its old EPG of 355 to its new EPG of 403 while Sony Pix was moved to its new EPG slot of 407. Sony Pix was earlier available to Tata Sky users on its old EPG number of 360. Similarly, HBO and Movies Now were said to have been revised from its old EPG of 364 and 377 on Tata Sky to new EPG of 410 and 421 respectively.

WB, &Flix, MNX, Romedy Now along with Star Movies HD, Sony Pix HD, HBO HD and Movies Now HD are other English movie channels to have its EPG revisions on Tata Sky on Wednesday. Further, Tata Sky also highlighted that Star Movies Select HD, MN+HD, MNX HD, &prive HD and Romedy Now HD also had its EPG revisions.

Tata Sky Set to Move 13 Kids Channels to New EPG Slots on Friday

Meanwhile, the DTH operator said that 13 kids channels including Cartoon Network, Disney and Marvel HQ will be moved to new EPG slots on Friday. Cartoon Network is set to be revised from its existing EPG of 666 to its new EPG of 667 while Disney will be moved to its new EPG slot of 658. Tata Sky users can currently access Disney on its existing EPG slot of 659. Further, Marvel HQ is set to be moved to its new EPG slot of 655 from its existing EPG of 657.

Hungama TV, Cartoon Network HD+, Baby TV HD, Nick Jr, Disney Junior are other kids channels set to have its EPG revisions on Friday. It was also highlighted that Sony Yay, Kushi TV, Chutti TV, Chintu TV and Kochu TV will also have its EPG number revisions on Friday.