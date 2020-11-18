Google Chrome Gets Faster and Smarter With the Last Update of 2020

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used internet browsers in the world. Matt Waddell, Director of Product, Chrome, said in a blog that the browser has got the largest gain in performance it has ever got in years with the new update. This has been possible due to the multiple under-the-hood improvements made by Google on the app. Now users can directly take actions from the address bar and find the recently visited websites and pages on the new tabs for faster navigation — more details ahead.

Google Chrome to Offer More Battery Life and Load Faster

Google Chrome will now focus more on active tabs rather than every tab that is open. This would reduce the CPU usage by up to 5 times and would further result in longer battery life by up to 1.25 hours. Adding to this, Chrome will now fire-up 25% faster than before and the page loading speed has been improved by 7%. What’s interesting to note here is that all this faster performance would require even lesser power and RAM of your device than ever.

Also, Google Chrome on Android will now load pages faster than ever when you quickly move forward and backwards. One thing that a lot of users need with Google Chrome is the convenience of tabs. These tabs allow them to organise their stuff online. Right from the articles that need to be read, to-do lists and much more are stored in different tabs. You can send tabs to other devices as well.

Now Google Chrome will come with a function to help you search tabs. There is a ‘tab search’ option being added to the toolbox which will help you find tabs in a jiffy. However, it will be first introduced on the Chromebooks and then later to other desktops as well.

Users can now directly take action from the address bar. For example, if the user types ‘delete history’ or ‘edit passwords’, he/she will be allowed to directly take action from the address bar. This would make it convenient for the people to find these options directly from the address bar instead of searching them through various menus of the app.