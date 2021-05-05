Tata Sky Binge Service, Should You Subscribe?

The craze for over-the-top (OTT) content has surged in the last year owing to multiple reasons including pandemic, stay at home culture, and ease in getting high-speed broadband connections for a reasonable price. A ton of users who had never subscribed to any OTT platform explored it during 2020 when the pandemic had just started.

There are users who like to keep switching between different platforms to find fresh and unique content to satiate their entertainment needs. However, OTT platforms can become a huge cost if the user goes on to buy subscriptions of different platforms by paying for them individually.

Thus to save users a ton of money and allow them to consume content from multiple OTT platforms, the Tata Sky Binge service was introduced by Tata Sky. For the unaware, the Tata Sky Binge service has been available in India for a long time now. Let’s take a look at what it is and what users actually get with the service.

Tata Sky Binge Service Explained

Tata Sky Binge service is made available to the users through an Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky edition. Note that the company doesn’t charge any additional cost for providing users with the Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky edition. Further, users are given the first 30 days of using the service for free as a trial so that they can test their experience with the device and the overall service in general.

Post the free trial, users will be charged Rs 299 per month. The company doesn’t offer any semi-annual or annual subscription packages so you will have to keep purchasing the service by paying Rs 299 every month.

Initially, when the company had launched the service, it was available to the users for Rs 249 per month only. The Rs 50 hike came in August last year when the company announced its partnership with Viacom to offer content from Voot Select and Voot Kids on its platform.

Users have the option to discontinue their free trial anytime they want by getting in touch with the Tata Sky customer care team.

Tata Sky Binge Service OTT Platforms

Users are offered content from multiple platforms when they sign up for the Tata Sky Binge service. These include ZEE5 Premium, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, SunNXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, Eros Now, and CuriosityStream.

Further, users also get a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video for the first three months. However, after the end of the three months, users will need to pay Rs 129 per month to keep streaming content from the platform.

The total sum that a user would have to pay for getting a subscription to all of these platforms individually would easily be three times more than Rs 299 per month. Further, users can also watch any content of their favourite television channels they missed out on during the week without paying anything extra.

Note that even a user owning a Tata Sky Binge+ STB can purchase the Tata Sky Binge service. The terms and conditions applicable will be the same for such users as well. To play the content at the highest quality possible, users will require a strong internet connection.