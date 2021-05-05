Some users don’t want to opt for prepaid plans or a broadband connection for their data needs. Instead, they rely on postpaid offerings from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea for calling, data, and more. This article is for those people who are looking for a 4G postpaid plan to fulfil their work from home requirements. All the private operators mentioned above offer competitive postpaid plans to users with sufficient 4G data and more. We will cover one postpaid plan from each telco that offers users enough value to help them work from home.

Reliance Jio 4G Postpaid Plan to Work From Home

One postpaid plan from Reliance Jio that will enable users to work from home comes for Rs 799. This plan from Jio offers users a total of 150GB of data. The data is valid for 1 billing cycle. One billing cycle with Reliance Jio is 1 month. After consuming the 150GB data, the user will be charged Rs 10 for each gigabyte of data he/she consumes.

Users also get the data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. There are up to 2 SIM cards offered additionally with the plan, which the primary subscriber can give to his/her family members. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

Further, this plan comes with the over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year. The users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps, including JioNews, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Bharti Airtel 4G Postpaid Plan to Work From Home

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 749 postpaid plan can be the perfect one for an average user looking to work from home. This plan comes with 125GB of data and offers 2 SIM cards to the users (1 primary + 1 add-on). Further, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are OTT benefits included with this plan as well. The plan also offers 200GB of data rollover benefit to the users.

Users get a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video along with other complimentary Airtel Thanks benefits.

Vodafone Idea 4G Postpaid Plan to Work From Home

Vodafone Idea easily offers the best postpaid plan to the users if they want to work from their homes. The company offers its Rs 699 postpaid plan with truly unlimited data, voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Since the plan comes with unlimited data, there’s no requirement for the data rollover facility with this plan.

Users also get OTT benefits of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year with this plan. There is also a free subscription of the Vi Movies & TV app available for the users. This postpaid plan from Vi is not only cheaper than the Rs 799 and Rs 749 offering from Jio and Airtel but also offers users the convenience to consume way more data on their purchase.

This plan would not only allow users to work from home but also entertain themselves by streaming content from OTT platforms without any worry of exhausting the data.