Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India



Samsung has recently launched a series of smartphones in India and the global market and it seems like the company is not ready to relax anytime soon. Back in March, the company launched the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 smartphone globally. At the time of the global launch, only the 4G variant of the A52 made its way to the Indian market, but it seems that the Galaxy A52 5G is also planning to hit the shelves in India soon.

In the latest development, the handset has appeared on India’s BIS certification website hinting towards an imminent launch. However, there is no information about when the company is planning to launch the Galaxy A52 5G in the country.

According to a Twitter post by emerging leakster @_the_tech_guy, Samsung is expected to be developing new firmware for the Indian version of the Galaxy A52 5G. The smartphone is tipped to arrive in India with a model number SM-A526B which is the same model number as that of the global variant. This suggests that the Indian variant will arrive with similar specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expected Price in India

The Galaxy A52 is expected to be launched soon in India considering the BIS certification listing. It is expected that the 5G smartphone will be placed between the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 when launching in India. So we can expect that the pricing of the smartphone will be somewhere between Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A52 5G was launched in the International market with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A52 5G features a quad camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. It has a rectangular-shaped camera bump and offers a 64Mp primary camera sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth camera with an LED flash. It houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.