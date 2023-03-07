Tata Play Fiber vs BSNL: 100 Mbps Plans with OTT

Much recently, Tata Play FIber brought customers new OTT (over-the-top) bundled broadband plans. These plans come with 20+ OTT apps and can only be purchased in the configuration of six and twelve months. But the same is not the case with BSNL Bharat Fiber. BSNL users can also get the OTT bundled plans for one month. But right now, we will compare the 100 Mbps OTT bundled plans of Tata Play Fiber and BSNL to see which is a better offer.

Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Plan for Six Months

The Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps plan with OTT bundle comes with 20+ OTT apps; for six months, it costs Rs 5700. Note that this plan can also be bought for 12 months for a price of Rs 10,800. But right now, for the sake of comparison, we will only focus on the six months price.

Read More - Tata Play Fiber Brings Broadband Plans with 20+ OTT Apps

With this plan, users get 3.3TB of monthly data, free installation, and a dual-band ONT router from the company. The OTT apps bundled with the plan include the following: Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Shemaroo, Mx player, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Epic On, Docubay, Reel Drama, SunNXT, Curiosity, NammaFlix, and Koode. There are two more unnamed platforms included.

Now let’s take a look at the plan offered in comparison by BSNL.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan for Six Months

BSNL 100 Mbps plan for six months, and OTT bundle comes for Rs 4395. Users get 1000GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data along with a free voice calling connection that’s also included in the Tata Play Fiber’s plan. The OTT benefits bundled are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and Yupp TV.

Which Plan is Better?

You can see that BSNL’s plan is affordable, but it comes with way fewer OTT apps and offers lesser monthly data. If your data consumption is more than 1TB a month, which is a possibility with the 100 Mbps plan, then you should go for the Tata Play Fiber’s plan. Also, if you want more OTT benefits, then too Tata Play Fiber’s plan is a better option.