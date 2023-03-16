Starlink Roam to Enable High Speed Low Latency Connectivity Wherever You Go

Starlink Roam is a portable solution for people who like to travel to remote locations but still want connectivity. Earlier known as Starlink RV, the new Starlink Roam is available for a one-time cost of $599 for the equipment. To keep using it on a monthly basis, you will have to pay $200 for the active service. On its web page, Starlink says, "The new Flat High Performance Starlink allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion."

The hardware that Starlink Roam offers is designed to withstand harsh conditions so that it can stay connected to your vehicle. It has a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities. Because of its structural design, it can connect to more satellites allowing for seamless connectivity on the go. It is currently available for orders and use in select markets only.

The standard Starlink that you may have ordered can't be used while in motion. Thus if you have an RV and you move around a lot, especially to remote locations, then the Starlink Roam is your perfect partner. Note that it is the global plan that costs $200 per month, while the regional plan only costs $150.

Users will have the option to pause and un-pause the service whenever they want. The customers of Starlink Roam will be billed on a monthly basis, and if the consumer decides to pause the service for the next month, he/she can do that very conveniently. The Starlink Roam is definitely a great service for people who are planning to travel in the coming years.

The announcement from Starlink comes at a time when Amazon revealed its plans to offer commercial satellite broadband services to consumers at some part in 2024.