Spectra Broadband Dominates Rs 999 Plan From Jio and Airtel

With the rising demand for fiber broadband all across the country, multiple new companies and internet service providers (ISPs) have come to the field trying to offer ‘unique plans to the customers. One such company is Spectra. It is a fiber broadband service provider that offers internet plans with speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The company is better known for providing services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

One thing that’s really cool about Spectra’s offerings is its economical plans. One such plan comes for Rs 999. Compared to the Jio’s and Airtel’s Rs 999 plan, this plan from Spectra offers more speed and data. Let’s dive into the details of this plan.

Spectra Broadband Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 broadband plan from Spectra offers users unlimited data. The company has mentioned that there is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data of this plan meaning users get truly unlimited data.

Further, the speed offered to the users with this plan is 250 Mbps. The company also offers a free dual-band Wi-Fi router capable of supporting gigabit speeds. The speed is symmetrical for both downloading and uploading. Let’s take a look at the total cost of the plan for the user who is buying it for the first time.

On top of the Rs 999 per month for the plan, new customers will also have to pay Rs 1,000 for installation charge. With 18% (Rs 360) tax on the total amount (Rs 999 + Rs 1,000), users will have to pay a total of Rs 4,359.

If you are wondering how the Rs 2,000 jump from the amount that it should have been, well the Rs 2,000 is a refundable security deposit that the company will charge the users for providing the dual-band Wi-Fi router.

How Does Spectra’s Rs 999 Broadband Plan Compares With Jio’s and Airtel’s Offerings?

The Rs 999 broadband plan from Reliance Jio (JioFiber) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel Xstream Fiber) offers users with 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speeds which is lower than Spectra’s offering of 250 Mbps speed.

Further, both Jio and Airtel provide users with 3.3TB data while Spectra offers users truly unlimited data. However, there’s one downside of purchasing Spectra’s plan and that is no over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

For some users, OTT benefits don’t make a huge difference, however, for some, it is very important. So if you are someone who needs OTT subscriptions with his/her broadband plans, Jio’s plan is the better option amongst the three mentioned above.

Another thing that users get with Jio’s and Airtel’s plan is free voice calling benefit. Spectra doesn’t offer any such benefit to its users.