Spectra Broadband Dominates Rs 999 Plan From Jio and Airtel

One thing that’s really cool about Spectra’s offerings is its economical plans. One such plan comes for Rs 999. Compared to the Jio’s and Airtel’s Rs 999 plan, this plan from Spectra offers more speed and data

By May 29th, 2021 AT 7:00 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Spectra Broadband

    With the rising demand for fiber broadband all across the country, multiple new companies and internet service providers (ISPs) have come to the field trying to offer ‘unique plans to the customers. One such company is Spectra. It is a fiber broadband service provider that offers internet plans with speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The company is better known for providing services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

    One thing that’s really cool about Spectra’s offerings is its economical plans. One such plan comes for Rs 999. Compared to the Jio’s and Airtel’s Rs 999 plan, this plan from Spectra offers more speed and data. Let’s dive into the details of this plan.

    Spectra Broadband Rs 999 Plan

    The Rs 999 broadband plan from Spectra offers users unlimited data. The company has mentioned that there is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data of this plan meaning users get truly unlimited data.

    Further, the speed offered to the users with this plan is 250 Mbps. The company also offers a free dual-band Wi-Fi router capable of supporting gigabit speeds. The speed is symmetrical for both downloading and uploading. Let’s take a look at the total cost of the plan for the user who is buying it for the first time.

    On top of the Rs 999 per month for the plan, new customers will also have to pay Rs 1,000 for installation charge. With 18% (Rs 360) tax on the total amount (Rs 999 + Rs 1,000), users will have to pay a total of Rs 4,359.

    If you are wondering how the Rs 2,000 jump from the amount that it should have been, well the Rs 2,000 is a refundable security deposit that the company will charge the users for providing the dual-band Wi-Fi router.

    How Does Spectra’s Rs 999 Broadband Plan Compares With Jio’s and Airtel’s Offerings?

    The Rs 999 broadband plan from Reliance Jio (JioFiber) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel Xstream Fiber) offers users with 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speeds which is lower than Spectra’s offering of 250 Mbps speed.

    Further, both Jio and Airtel provide users with 3.3TB data while Spectra offers users truly unlimited data. However, there’s one downside of purchasing Spectra’s plan and that is no over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

    For some users, OTT benefits don’t make a huge difference, however, for some, it is very important. So if you are someone who needs OTT subscriptions with his/her broadband plans, Jio’s plan is the better option amongst the three mentioned above.

    Another thing that users get with Jio’s and Airtel’s plan is free voice calling benefit. Spectra doesn’t offer any such benefit to its users.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectra Broadband Dominates Rs 999 Plan From Jio and Airtel

    With the rising demand for fiber broadband all across the country, multiple new companies and internet service providers (ISPs) have...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Enhances Networks in Gujarat by Deploying Additional Spectrum

    Bharti Airtel, one of India’s top telcos on Friday stated that it had deployed an additional 10MHz spectrum when it...

    module-4-img

    Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi Gearing Up to Compete With Samsung’s Upcoming Foldables

    Samsung has been at the pinnacle of smartphone design ever since it launched the original Note series of devices, which...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco F3 GT Might be the Next Revolution in the Indian Smartphone Market

    module-4-img

    Vodafone’s Aggressive 5G Plans for International Markets

    module-4-img

    Spectrum for 5G Trials Allocated to the Telcos, mmWave Band Included

    module-4-img

    DoT Wants to Regulate Social Media Apps Like Telecom Operators