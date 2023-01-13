5 South Indian Horror Films You Must See on OTT

Jump scares alone are not what makes a great horror film. However, horror films never fail to play with the audience, whether by making you hold your seat or get wrapped in a sheet. And if you enjoy movies, you most likely prefer this genre over the others. Therefore, we've compiled a list of five South Indian horror films you must see on OTT.

Eeram

Aadhi, Nandha, and Sindhu Menon starred in the 2009 Tamil film Eeram, about a newlywed couple moving into their new residence. The wife, who had a history with a prior lover, dies inexplicably. Her ex-boyfriend, a police officer, stumbles upon some paranormal activity while conducting an investigation and ultimately becomes possessed. You can watch the entire movie on YouTube.

13B

The protagonists of the Tamil film 13B are a guy and his family who begin seeing paranormal events in their recently acquired apartment. When they begin to watch a soap opera, it begins to broadcast the terrible things they will have to deal with in the future. The movie, in which R Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, and Poonam Dhillon play the main characters, can be viewed online through Amazon Prime Video.

U Turn

U Turn is a Telugu film that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumika Chawla, and Aadhi as the key characters, centres on a spirit that exacts revenge on individuals who break a specific traffic law. In the film, Samantha, who plays a reporter, chooses to look into a flyover where accidents are common. Later, she learns about the ghost. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Manichithrathazhu

Mohanlal and Shobhana are the stars of the Malayalam film Manichithrathazhu. The ghost of a dancer takes over a woman from the time before independence, and she and her family move into a bungalow. The spirit seeks revenge on Mohanlal's persona by mistaking her companion for the person who killed her. The movie was remade as Chandramukhi and Bhool Bhulaiya in Tamil and Hindi, respectively. You may watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Shhh!

The central plot of the Kannada film Shhh! centres on a film crew that visits a village. They experience supernatural apparitions as they are filming a horror movie. The main actors were Kashinath, Bank Janardhan, and Kumar Govind. You can watch the movie on YouTube, Eros Now.