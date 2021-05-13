Sony PS5 to Receive 25 New Exclusive Game Titles in 2021

Last year in November, Sony unveiled its most-awaited gaming console called the PlayStation 5 (PS5) in the global market. However, it took a little more time to hit the Indian market, but that was also for namesake because the company is unable to restock the units in the country and most of the time it’s out of stock. In the latest development, it has been reported that Sony has over 25 first-party games out of which 5 titles are going to be exclusive for PS5 only. According to the report, almost half of them are original titles and these are going to launch soon. In an interview with Wired, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios has stated that the company’s internal game studio is putting all its efforts into developing new games for the PS5 console.

PS5 to Receive 25 new Game Titles

According to Hulst, out of 25 games, more than half of them are new IPs not the sequels of old games. “There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” the report quoted. This seems to be great news for the gaming enthusiasts who already own a PS5. Hulst didn’t reveal the release date of the upcoming game titles and created huge suspense about the release. The news about the launch of the exclusive title might encourage consumers to choose PS5 over the rival Xbox Series x console.

The launch of 25 new games could be a big shot by the console maker as most of the exclusive games are getting postponed to next year. Just to let you know, Gran Turismo is also delayed for the 2022 launch. Sony PlayStation already has an exciting lineup of game titles that are slated to launch this year. Here is the list of games that are going to launch in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War: Ragnarok and Ratchet

Clank: Rift Apart

Along with these three, a mix of indie and AAA titles are also going to be part of 25 first-party PS5 exclusives. Besides, the company is also tipped to include a game from Haven Studio founded by Jade Raymond. Just in case you don’t know she has recently left Google Stadia Games’ first-party studio, which is currently shut down by the company. It would be interesting to see what Sony is going to launch for PS5 in the upcoming days.