PS5 Digital Edition Is Now Available for Pre-Order in India

PlayStation 5 (PS5) has become a super-hit throughout the world, and Sony has faced some major supply issues with the popular gaming console. To recall, the PS5 series was launched in multiple variants. There was a vanilla PS5 with a UHD disc drive and a PS5 Digital Edition. The Digital Edition was priced at Rs 39,990, and the PS5 with a disc drive was priced at Rs 49,990.

The PS5 Digital Edition was also supposed to launch with the disc variant of the gaming console on February 2, 2021. However, due to supply issues, Sony said that it is delaying the launch of the PS5 Digital Edition in India and will be only availing the PS5 with a disc drive for the time being.

Now Sony has confirmed the pre-order date for the PS5 Digital Edition in India. Read ahead to find out when you can pre-order the popular gaming console.

PS5 Digital Edition Pre-Order Date

PS5 Digital Edition will go on pre-order sale from May 17 at 12 PM. It will be exclusively selling from the Sony Center’s website – ShopAtSC.com. It will be only selling on Sony Center’s website until at least June 2021.

At the same time, the PS5 with a disc drive will also be available to be purchased from the Sony Center’s website. This comes at a time when Sony had expressed to the analysts that there will be huge supply issues with the PS5 console in India until next year.

Based on that, we don’t expect the gaming console to be available for more than a few hours or days on the website, given it will only be limited stock. If you are a PS5 fan, you can buy either of the consoles from Sony Center online on May 17 at 12 PM.

The gaming consoles are also available to be purchased on EMIs, and the website of Sony Center says that it will provide free deliveries to its customers. You can make online payments for the console via debit or credit cards as well as UPI and more.

It will be the first time that the PS5 console will come on sale at the Sony Center online since its launch on February 2, 2021.