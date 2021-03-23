PS5 and PS4 Will Only Have Access to PS Store: Report

PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) will only get access to the PS Store starting August this year. Sony will remove access to the PS Store from its older generation consoles and gaming products, including PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation Portable (PSP), and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita).

According to a report from The Gamer, the first devices/consoles to lose access to the PS Store will be PS3 and PSP. PS Store for both devices will be removed by June 2. At the same time, PS Vita will still have access to the PS Store until August 27.

This means that only PS4 and PS5 will get access to the PS Store from August 2021.

Physical Game CDs Might See Rise in Sales

Since the time PS Store started availing games for users to download online via PS Store, physical game CDs saw a major drop in demand.

No one wanted to keep CDs that could be damaged if there was a digital copy alternative available.

Users of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita will still be able to access all their purchased games through the PS Store, but they will not be able to download any new games.

In another news, Sony is offering PS4 and PS5 users multiple games for free under its ‘Play at Home Program’.

There are a total of 10 games that will be offered for free to the users. One of the 10 games includes ‘Horizon: Zero Down’ which will be available by April 22, 2021.

The other 9 games will be available for users to download and own by March 25, 2021. Duly note that these free games will stay for a limited period only. Users who miss out on the opportunity to redeem the free games will have to pay later for owning it.

Sony has also extended the free trial of ‘Funimation’, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex.