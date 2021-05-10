PS5 Isn’t Coming on Stock Anytime Soon in India

Sony launched its most-awaited next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5, back in 2020, and it took the company several months to launch the console in the Indian market. The console is mostly out of stock since its launch in India. Now it seems that the shortage will be there for a long time. According to a report from Gadgets 360, Sony has notified a group of analysts that PS5 will be short in supply until 2022. So if you’re planning to buy the highly demanded PS5, then it’s better to postpone your plans at least until 2022. Let’s have a closer look at the latest report about the PS5 availability in India.

Sony PS5 won’t Get Restocked in India

Sony announced its financial result in late April, and the company revealed that it had sold 7.8 million units until March 31. The company is aiming to hit 14.8 million units sales in the current fiscal year. After the results, Sony told a group of analysts that the company is facing huge difficulty in keeping up with the demand for PS5 across the globe, including India. Due to a shortage in components like semiconductors, the pace of production has suffered, and due to that reason, it is difficult to restock the consoles in most of the markets.

The company didn’t mention when the supplies are going to be normal, and people will not have to wait for the company to restock the console. Sony’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said that the demand is not going to calm down any time this year, and even if the company manages to produce a lot of devices, the demand will not be fulfilled by next year. Sony’s supply is unable to catch up with the demand.

Further, he added that the company needs to speed up the production as soon as possible to fulfil the demand. This COVID-19 situation has already made things worse for a lot of manufacturing companies, and Sony also seems to be affected by the virus. Let’s see how the company is going to cope-up with the demand and when it’s planning to restock the console in India. Do share your thoughts about the PS5 in the comment section.