PS5 Might Restock in April, Indians Unhappy With Sony

Sony’s flagship gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS), might soon be restocked in India. The availability of PS5 has been a mystery for many in India.

The Japanese tech giant has expressed indirectly that it doesn’t see India as its biggest PS5 market at the moment. Instead, the company is focused on delivering as many PS4 consoles as possible in India.

According to a report from IGN India, Prepaidgamercard, a Bangalore based store, has said that PS5 will come in stock again in April. Earlier, Prepaidgamercard informed about the availability of the Xbox X Series by March in India. Since that happened, it can be assumed that the news related to PS5 restock is correct as well.

Sony Centers Taking Cash from Customers

The report further details that several Sony Centers in India are already taking cash from customers and preparing for a restock of PS5 from the first week of April 2021.

However, Sony’s claims about restocking the PS5 cannot be taken with surety since the company has made such claims before and then not delivered on them.

Looking at Sony’s ignorant behaviour in regards to PS5 towards the Indian market, many users took to Twitter for sharing their disappointment about the same.

Indian users feel ‘taken for granted’ by Sony. Many said that if Microsoft can restock Xbox Series X and S in India, why can’t Sony restock PS5 anytime soon!

Earlier, the PS5 restock in India was slated by the end of March, but that hasn’t happened. However, this behaviour is not surprising from Sony.

Prosenjit Ghosh, PS Head of India, said that the company saw a surprising demand for PS4s in India during 2020. It was the seventh year of the console in India, and it should have been the worst one for it. Despite the low expectations, it was the best year for PS4 in India.

Looking at this demand, Sony will be looking to restock PS4 first in India rather than PS5 since that is where the bigger market for the company is.

With time, the demand for PS5 should increase, and Sony should also be able to increase its supply in India. At the moment, the April restock of the console is just a probability and not a surety.

You can purchase the PS5 from the online portals of Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon, and more in India. Further, you can also get it from a Sony Center or any offline retail partners of the company in India once it is in stock again.