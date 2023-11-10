SoftBank Completes Nationwide Rollout of Advanced Optical Network With Fujitsu



Fujitsu and the Japanese telecom company SoftBank announced today that on October 26, SoftBank completed the nationwide deployment in core areas of an all-optical network in Japan. This network utilises a disaggregated architecture optical transmission system that supports open networks, including Fujitsu's next-generation optical transmission platform, 1FINITY T900.

Liquid Cooling Technology

In a statement, Fujitsu announced that this is the world's first all-optical network to incorporate liquid cooling technology, achieving a green network capable of reducing power consumption by up to 90 percent. The all-optical network employs optical technology across all aspects of the communications network.

Enhanced Performance

Furthermore, by employing a pair of optical fibers, Fujitsu and SoftBank significantly enhanced communication performance, achieving high capacity and high-speed transmission of up to 48.8 Tbps - approximately twice as high as that of conventional networks.

With the introduction of the new optical system, SoftBank said it aims to construct a network that attains carbon neutrality while addressing the ever-increasing demand for data communication beyond 5G/6G technology.

Carbon Neutrality

Through this initiative, Fujitsu and SoftBank aspire to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly networks by constructing communication infrastructure with a reduced environmental impact.

1FINITY T900

"1FINITY T900 is the first system in the world to use liquid cooling technology in an optical transmission system to significantly improve environmental performance even when connecting to existing devices that are difficult to connect to all-optical network devices. As a result, the system realises cooling efficiency that is two times higher than that of conventional air cooling technology," said Fujitsu.