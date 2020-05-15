ShortsTV Bags Distribution Rights of 15 Short Films Featuring Top Bollywood Actors

ShortsTV on Thursday announced that it has signed a new content deal with Tipping Point, the digital production arm of Viacom 18 Studios. As part of the deal, the channel dedicated to short films has bagged the distribution rights of 15 short films produced by Tipping Point including Maya, Geek Out and The Epiphany. The short films are said to feature top bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal, Sayani Gupta and Fardeen Khan with the films ranging from genres like drama to mystery. ShortsTV is available on DTH platforms including Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV with the channel portfolio already stretching past 13,000 titles.

Glitch, The Daughter-In-Law, Grey, Red Velvet Among 15 Titles

ShortsTV noted that the 15 titles include Maya, Geek Out, The Epiphany, Glitch, The Daughter-In-Law, Grey, Red Velvet, A(U)N Usual Day, On the Road, Joy Ride and Teaspoon. Additionally, Tea, Kill Me with Love, Hidden Cricket and A Twist in Love are among the titles that would be telecasted on ShortsTV as part of the deal with Tipping Point.

“During these unprecedented times when people are indoors and looking for new entertainment options, ShortsTV is ready to deliver content extraordinaire from across the globe, to be enjoyed from the safety of our homes,” Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV, said in the release.

ShortsTV initially debuted on Tata Sky in 2018 with the channel now said to reach over 60 million homes in India. Along with Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, ShortsTV is also available on Dish TV and d2h as ShortsTV Active. However, the High Definition (HD) version of ShortsTV is only available on Tata Sky.

“In just over a year, Tipping Point as a young digital content brand, has managed to create content that cuts across demographics, set genres and formulas,” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in the release. “Our latest association with ShortsTV for our widely appreciated short films is a step towards deepening that connect with discerning consumers.”

ShortsTV Creating Path to Oscars

It has to be noted that ShortsTV initiated the Best of India Short Film Festival that urged filmmakers to put forward their entries with the intention to qualify more Indian films for Oscars. ShortsTV noted that the festival has received more than 1000 entries in the current year.

Globally, ShortsTV is said to reach over 100 million homes across the US, Latin America and eastern Europe.