SES Successfully Launches Two More O3b mPOWER Satellites

SES, a global leader in satellite communications, announced the successful launch of two more O3b mPOWER satellites by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States. This launch follows the successful deployment of the first two satellites in December 2022, which are now undergoing in-orbit check out after arriving at their target medium earth orbit (MEO).

Initial Constellation Comprises of 11 Satellites

The O3b mPOWER system is a high-performance network that offers predictable low latency, ultra-reliable service availability, and industry-best throughput. It comprises an initial constellation of 11 high-throughput satellites built by Boeing, which are easily scalable and require just six MEO satellites to provide high-performance connectivity services around the globe.

Partnership with Ground System Partners

According to the statement, SES is working closely with leading ground system partners to virtualize and standardize various platforms on the O3b mPOWER network to serve mobility, telecom, government, and enterprise customers more efficiently and effectively.

SES, in a statement, said its team has been working with more than 30 technology partners to prepare the O3b mPOWER space and ground segments to offer the differentiated and high-performance services that customers need to run their operations. The company has already rolled out and tested O3b mPOWER terminals over the existing O3b constellation.

Key Customers Signed Up for O3b mPOWER System

O3b mPOWER commercial service is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023. Key customers who have signed up for the next-gen system include Microsoft, Princess Cruises, Marlink, Jio Platforms, Orange, Claro Brasil, Vodafone Cook Islands, the Government of Luxembourg (subject to parliamentary approval), and the newly-announced CNT Ecuador.

Second-Generation MEO System Benefits

SES's second-generation MEO system will transform operations and benefit from terabit-level scale, the highest, most flexible, guaranteed throughput, roundtrip latency of less than 150 milliseconds, and unmatched service availability.

The launch of two additional O3b mPOWER satellites marks a significant milestone for SES and the future of global connectivity.