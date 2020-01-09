Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Likely to Start at Rs 35,990 in India

Highlights The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumoured to start at Rs 35,990 in India

The Note 10 Lite will likely debut alongside the S10 Lite later this month

Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of both the phones

Samsung is bringing two affordable flagship phones to the Indian market, namely, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Earlier today, we reported the Galaxy S10 Lite could be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in the Indian market. A new report has now revealed the prices of Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will start at Rs 35,990 in India, and if this news turns out to be true, then every other smartphone in that price category will face the heat. The Note 10 Lite is also said to be an offline-centric smartphone and the rumoured prices will be a treat for the users who visit offline stores to purchase smartphones. The probable launch date of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite is January 25 and they will be available for purchase during the first week of February.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Expected Prices Leaked

A 91mobiles report says the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will arrive in two variants. The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone could retail at Rs 35,990, whereas the 8GB RAM model might retail for Rs 39,990. That said, these are the rumoured of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the company is yet to even confirm the launch date. Everyone expected the Galaxy Note 10 Lite to be priced between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000, but these rumoured prices came as a real surprise.

If Samsung manages to launch the Note 10 Lite at the above-mentioned prices, then the OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and Realme X2 Pro will have a tough time. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is currently available at Rs 37,999 for the base variant, followed by the OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999 and Realme X2 Pro at Rs 29,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite does not offer features like higher refresh rate screen or faster-charging speeds, instead, it’s an all-round package with support for S-Pen for masses.

Even the Galaxy Note 9 launched back in August 2018 is currently retailing for around Rs 43,000 in the Indian market. And the latest Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999. For the unaware, the Note 10 Lite borrows a lot of features from the Galaxy Note 9, including the older Exynos processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Note 10 Lite is a decent flagship smartphone. The handset flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, it has the Exynos 9810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Even the base variant of the Note 10 Lite is expected to come with 128GB of storage. The smartphone borrows the Bluetooth supported S-Pen from the Note 10 series and it’s one of the best features of this device. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

Samsung had added a triple camera setup on the rear side of the Note 10 Lite. A 12MP primary sensor works in tandem with a 12MP wide-angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto shooter. Up front, we get a 32MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box and comes backed by a 4500mAh battery. And yes, the Note 10 Lite features a 3.5mm headphone jack.