BSNL Triple Play Plans Start at Rs 888 Bundling Cable TV and Broadband Services

Highlights BSNL Triple Play plans are now available in Visakhapatnam city

These plans from BSNL start at just Rs 888 excluding the Cable TV connection

BSNL may launch the same plans in other cities as well

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced some Triple Play plans which bring three services under one bill. The three services in question are broadband, landline and Cable TV. BSNL is already providing various broadband and landline plans starting at just Rs 99. But to provide Cable TV service, the company has partnered with a local operator and launched Triple Play plans in Vishakapatnam city. These Triple Play plans from BSNL start at Rs 888 and they come bundled with a Cable TV pack as well. The Cable TV service will be provided by an LCO called Sri Devi Television (SDV) in the said city. BSNL is also in talks with other Cable TV operators in various cities to launch the Triple Play plans. Right now, these plans in Vishakapatnam are available to choose.

BSNL Offering Ten Triple Play Plans Start at Rs 888: Details You Need to Know

Right after the announcement of Reliance JioFiber broadband plans, BSNL established talks with local Cable TV operators in various cities to offer the same Triple Play plans to the customers. Similar to JioFiber, BSNL is teaming with local Cable TV operators to provide Triple Play plans. In Vishakapatnam, BSNL revealed a total of ten plans which will be part of this Triple Play service from the company.

BSNL’s broadband plans Fibro Combo ULD 645 CS95, Fibro Combo ULD CS 96, Fibro Combo ULD 2795 CS20, Rs 849, Rs 1,277, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 are the ten Triple Play plans. So these ten plans from BSNL come with broadband and landline services, but what about the Cable TV services? Well, Sri Devi Television (SDV) will provide them to the customers.

Sri Devi Television has introduced seven Cable TV packs of SDS Pack 2 (Rs 243), SDS Pack 2 Plus (Rs 333), SDS HD Pack (Rs 333), SDS HD Pack Plus (Rs 333), SDS Pack 4 (Rs 351), SDS Pack 5 (Rs 315) and SDS Pack 6 (Rs 360).

Here’s how the Triple Play plans from BSNL work; Assume a customer chooses the BSNL’s Bharat Fibre plan of Rs 849, then the Cable TV operator will provide the seven Cable TV packs starting at Rs 243. So if the customer opts for Rs 243 Cable TV pack, then the overall monthly charges would be Rs 1,092 (Rs 849+Rs 243). All the prices mentioned above are excluding the taxes, so an additional 18% GST will be applied on top of the said amount.

Additionally, BSNL says the customers will have to get the telephone equipment which is required to use the landline voice calling service. It’s also said that the Cable TV operator Sri Devi Digital is taking care of the entire installation and the ONT device which bridges all the three connections (broadband, landline and Cable TV).

BSNL Also Launches Broadband Add-Ons for Triple Play Plan Users

On top of these Triple Play plans, the state-run telco also introduced some add-ons which provide additional data on top of the existing data benefit offered by the chosen broadband plan. The data add-ons introduced by BSNL are Rs 100 which offers 2GB data, Rs 200 which ships with 5GB data, Rs 300 that comes with 10GB data and a 20GB add-on that costs Rs 500. These add-ons are priced on the steeper side, but for the most part, customers will be satisfied with the Triple Play broadband plans from BSNL.

BSNL also confirmed that a static IP address would be provided to customers on request. Also, we’re not sure when BSNL is going to launch these Triple Play plans in other cities, but according to our sources, the company is already in advanced talks with Cable TV operators across popular Indian cities.