Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Likely to be Powered by this Chip

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 efficiency testing has gone smoothly, and the chip has done better than its immediate predecessors, it was reported a few months ago. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be formally introduced in the first few months of 2023, and the new chip is most likely to be disclosed in November or December of this year.

Highlights

  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC might operate at 3.2 GHz.
  • TSMC's 4nm technology is being used to create this chipset.
  • A 200MP primary camera for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is possible.

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy S23

Exynos 2300 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset are the two options that Samsung is rumoured to be considering for the Galaxy S23 series. These chipsets' specifics are currently unknown. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may use a combination of Cortex-X3, Cortex-A720, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores, according to previous rumours. However, a reputable source recently released new information and a different configuration of this chipset.

Ice Universe, a tipster, suggested in a tweet that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may have two 2 GHz Cortex-A715 cores rather than the Cortex-A720 cores. A 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 core, two 2 GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and three 3 GHz Cortex-A710 cores are thought to make up the remaining configuration. The tipper also mentioned that TSMC's 4nm process is being used to create the chipset with the model name SM8550. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset features a significantly enhanced neural processing unit (NPU), image signal processor (ISP), and GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera

The phone's photography specifications are highly alluring. The Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a single camera arrangement on the back with 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 0.3MP cameras so you can take stunning photos of people, landscapes, and more. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus are features of the setup for the back camera. The phone has a 40MP front camera, so you can take beautiful selfies and conduct video conversations.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 efficiency testing has gone smoothly, and the chip has done better than its immediate predecessors, it was reported a few months ago. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be formally introduced in the first few months of 2023, and the new chip is most likely to be disclosed in November or December of this year.

The Galaxy S23 series has recently been the subject of several leaks and rumours. This line of Samsung products may be the first to include a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilisation technology, according to a claim from GalaxyClub. In the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the newspaper purportedly discovered a patent for this camera technology from Samsung.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments