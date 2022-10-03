Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Likely to be Powered by this Chip

Exynos 2300 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset are the two options that Samsung is rumoured to be considering for the Galaxy S23 series. These chipsets' specifics are currently unknown. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may use a combination of Cortex-X3, Cortex-A720, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores, according to previous rumours. However, a reputable source recently released new information and a different configuration of this chipset.

Ice Universe, a tipster, suggested in a tweet that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may have two 2 GHz Cortex-A715 cores rather than the Cortex-A720 cores. A 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 core, two 2 GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and three 3 GHz Cortex-A710 cores are thought to make up the remaining configuration. The tipper also mentioned that TSMC's 4nm process is being used to create the chipset with the model name SM8550. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset features a significantly enhanced neural processing unit (NPU), image signal processor (ISP), and GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera

The phone's photography specifications are highly alluring. The Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a single camera arrangement on the back with 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 0.3MP cameras so you can take stunning photos of people, landscapes, and more. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus are features of the setup for the back camera. The phone has a 40MP front camera, so you can take beautiful selfies and conduct video conversations.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 efficiency testing has gone smoothly, and the chip has done better than its immediate predecessors, it was reported a few months ago. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be formally introduced in the first few months of 2023, and the new chip is most likely to be disclosed in November or December of this year.

The Galaxy S23 series has recently been the subject of several leaks and rumours. This line of Samsung products may be the first to include a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilisation technology, according to a claim from GalaxyClub. In the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the newspaper purportedly discovered a patent for this camera technology from Samsung.