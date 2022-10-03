Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Big Comment on 6G

6G would be a technology that would be like an upgrade to 5G, just as it was an upgrade from 3G to 4G. But from 4G to 5G, it is a major shift of technologies and not merely an upgrade. Thus, the development of the 6G standard and studies around it can be started early, and India is doing that.

  • Post the launch of 5G in India; the conversations have already turned towards 6G.
  • While India is not currently leading in 5G globally, it will definitely see one of the fastest 5G network rollouts in all parts of the geography.

Post the launch of 5G in India; the conversations have already turned towards 6G. The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Sunday, said that India would be leading in 6G, reported ANI. It is a statement much like that came around for 5G. Vaishnaw said that the most important study groups for the development of the 6G and 5G mobile system under the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) are now being chaired by Indian Delegates.

While India is not currently leading in 5G globally, it will definitely see one of the fastest 5G network rollouts in all parts of the geography. 6G is estimated to be several times faster than 5G and enable next-generation use cases for automation and more.

