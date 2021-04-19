Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Might Come to India Soon

The South Korean tech giant Samsung might launch the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G in India soon. It will be the latest addition to Samsung’s F-series which already has devices such as Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F20s. This became a piece of news after the upcoming handset Galaxy F52 5G was seen at a fresh listing at the Bluetooth SIG. The details about the same are mentioned below.

Galaxy F52 5G Will Carry Support For Bluetooth 5.1

A fresh listing at the Bluetooth SIG authority listed a Samsung phone which carried a model number SM-E260 thereby confirming that the forthcoming phone will debut as Galaxy F52 5G in the market and will carry support for Bluetooth 5.1.

The handset will mark its presence as the first F-series from the brand to support 5G connectivity. Not much information was available on the Bluetooth listing. But the listing is evidence that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will arrive in the country shortly.

A variant of this exact phone was certified by the 3C authority of China which means that China could be the other market to be served by the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The model number revealed via the certification for the variant was SM-E526. The listing dropped minute details such as the smartphone might launch with support for 25W fast charging.

With many possibilities that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G brings, one could be the fact that the upcoming phone might be a rebranded version of the existing Samsung smartphone. Further, Samsung is said to be gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone called Galaxy M42 5G on April 28 in India. The phone, however, is expected to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A42 5G which made its debut in the European markets last year. The price and the detailed specifications are not known as of now and sadly, we will have to wait for Samsungs’s notice or the launch of the upcoming phones to know more information about them.