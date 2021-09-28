Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price Leaked

We already know that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G on September 29. While we are ahead of the official unveiling of the smartphone, its price in the offline market has been revealed by a report citing domestic retailers. As per a report by 91Mobiles citing an official communication by the company itself, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G’s price in India will start from Rs 20,999. This price falls in line with previous leaks and speculations.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price In India

Going by the recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could be launched in two storage options. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space could be priced at Rs 20,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space could be priced at Rs 22,999. Notably, these are the offline prices of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. As we know, the online price of the smartphone could be relatively lower given that the device will be up for sale via Flipkart and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

Both Flipkart and Samsung.com have hosted dedicated microsites for the upcoming smartphone, thereby spilling the beans on the possible specs and design as well. Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could be launched with an Infinity-V display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

It is likely to come with a triple-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera sensor. While the details of the other camera sensors are known, it appears to house a square-shaped camera module at its rear within the LED flash module. The other notable aspect is the presence of a 5000mAh battery with no word regarding the fast-charging support. While we know that there will be 5G connectivity support, it appears to be compatible with all 12 5G bands.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is believed to be launched with an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC. It is said to run Android 11 topped with the company’s One UI. At the front, the smartphone is believed to feature an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the notch. We will get to know more details at the launch event set for 12 PM tomorrow in India.