Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy FO2s Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy FO2s in India. Both the devices are aimed at the entry-level market. The Galaxy F12 is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8nm SoC while the Galaxy F02s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series SoC.

The Galaxy F12 is a bit superior to the F02s in terms of specs and pricing, but there aren’t too many differences between the devices. Take a complete look at the pricing and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s.

Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will come running on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The device is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery to ensure a longer performance with the 8nm Exynos chipset onboard.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F02s has launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s Price

The Samsung Galaxy F12 has launched in two memory variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has launched for Rs 10,999, and the 4GB+128GB variant has launched for Rs 11,999.

It is available in three different colours – Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. The first sale of the device will start on April 12, 2021, at 12 PM. It will be available in Flipkart and the Samsung Shop.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s has launched in two memory variants as well. Its base variant with 3GB+32GB is priced at Rs 8,999, and the superior variant with 4GB+64GB has launched at Rs 9,999.

It is available in three colours as well – Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond White. Its first sale will start on April 9, 2021, at 12 PM through Flipkart and Samsung Shop.