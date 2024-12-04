Rubrik Launches Annapurna API Service for Generative AI Applications



Cybersecurity firm Rubrik on December 3 launched an application programming interface (API) service called 'Annapurna', integrated with Amazon Bedrock, to enable customers to quickly build enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications. Rubrik said its Annapurna API service is designed to enable fast access to secure data embeddings from Rubrik Security Cloud. This integration with Amazon Bedrock allows customers to access a broad selection of high-performing foundation models (FMs) for developing enterprise-grade GenAI applications.

Key Features of Annapurna API

Developing generative AI applications tailored to an organisation's proprietary knowledge is a top priority for the enterprises. However, AI teams operating outside the cloud face significant challenges.

Rubrik Annapurna addresses the complexities of AI application development by providing:

Fast, API-Driven Access : Unified access to data across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems, with dynamic updates as permissions evolve.

: Unified access to data across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems, with dynamic updates as permissions evolve. Embedding Engin e: Out-of-the-box secure embeddings tailored for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows.

e: Out-of-the-box secure embeddings tailored for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows. Unified Datastore: A single, flexible repository to eliminate shadow datastores, reducing costs and risks.

Real-World Use Cases

The integration with Amazon Bedrock enhances enterprise AI capabilities by simplifying access to diverse, high-performing models. Use cases include intelligent customer support tools, smarter sales assistants with 360-degree insights, and creative marketing assistants.

"Organisations are faced with significant complexity when developing AI applications due to challenges around data access and sensitive data permissions. This could lead to applications that lack relevant knowledge or don’t adhere to access controls," said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik.

Sinha added, "Rubrik Annapurna helps to unlock Rubrik Security Cloud’s enterprise data and metadata, which Combined with Amazon Bedrock, offers a vast collection of proven foundation models and enterprise-grade capabilities."

"Amazon Bedrock brings together proven foundation models through a unified API, making it simple for enterprises to build and scale generative AI applications with built-in security and privacy," said Chris Sullivan, Vice president of Americas Channels and Alliances at AWS. "Rubrik's integration of Amazon Bedrock with its Annapurna API service helps customers better leverage all their data – regardless of where it resides – to drive customised, secure generative AI applications."

Security and Innovation in AI

"Rubrik is simplifying complex data environments while prioritising security and compliance continues to give us confidence as we explore new opportunities to innovate and scale with AI," said Ted Balagtas, SVP, Chief Information Officer at Bankwell Financial Group.

Rubrik noted that the Annapurna API service leverages all enterprise data and metadata within Rubrik Security Cloud, enabling users to set and manage access controls for AI applications easily.