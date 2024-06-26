Rogers TV Customers to Enjoy Free Ad-Supported Disney+ Content

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This collaboration, unveiled on Tuesday, brings Rogers video subscribers the best of TV and the iconic originals and classics from Disney+ together in one package, Rogers said.

Highlights

  • Rogers TV customers now enjoy free access to ad-supported Disney+.
  • Disney's originals and classics available seamlessly across Canada to Rogers TV customers.
  • Rogers says it is committed to enhancing entertainment offerings to its customers.

Follow Us

Rogers TV Customers to Enjoy Free Ad-Supported Disney+ Content
Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications and Disney Entertainment have announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available to Rogers TV customers at no additional cost. This collaboration, unveiled on Tuesday, brings Rogers video subscribers the best of TV and the iconic originals and classics from Disney+ together in one package, Rogers said.

Also Read: Rogers Expands 5G Services Across Eastern Ontario




Benefits for Rogers TV Customers

"We want to deliver more value to our customers and create a more seamless viewing experience," said Bret Leech, President of Residential Services at Rogers. "By integrating Disney+, we’re adding even more value to our entertainment packages and making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy the shows and movies they love."

Disney+ Content Inclusion

Disney Entertainment emphasised that Rogers is its long-standing Canadian partner, and with this partnership, Disney+ content is now included as part of Rogers' premier TV packages moving forward.

Disney+ serves as the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In Canada, it also features the general entertainment brand, Star.

Also Read: Rogers Communications Signs Deals With NBCUniversal and Warner Bros Discovery

Rogers' Commitment to Canadian Content

Earlier in June, Rogers inked multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros to bring the most-watched lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians.

At the time of the announcement, Rogers stated that over the last 10 years, it has invested CAD 6.9 billion in Canadian content as part of its commitment to offering Canadians the best content, TelecomTalk reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yeah probably T.N and KA as only those 2 circles don't have any TDD band.

India Spectrum Auction 2024 Starts With 10,522.35 MHz Across 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

I guess Vi is buying 2500Mhz in Chennai and Karnataka

India Spectrum Auction 2024 Starts With 10,522.35 MHz Across 8…

rahul_yadav :

Buying a feature phone for over 2,000 doesn't make much sense. For around 4,000, you can find second-hand Android phones…

Nokia 3210 Feature Phone Relaunched in India with 4G for…

rahul_yadav :

Buying a feature phone for over ?2,000 doesn't make much sense. For around ?4,000, you can find second-hand Android phones…

Nokia 3210 Feature Phone Relaunched in India with 4G for…

Faraz :

On day 1, telcos bought 41 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band for Rs 4,465 crore, 48.4 MHz spectrum…

India Spectrum Auction 2024 Starts With 10,522.35 MHz Across 8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments