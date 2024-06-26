Rogers TV Customers to Enjoy Free Ad-Supported Disney+ Content



Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications and Disney Entertainment have announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available to Rogers TV customers at no additional cost. This collaboration, unveiled on Tuesday, brings Rogers video subscribers the best of TV and the iconic originals and classics from Disney+ together in one package, Rogers said.

Benefits for Rogers TV Customers

"We want to deliver more value to our customers and create a more seamless viewing experience," said Bret Leech, President of Residential Services at Rogers. "By integrating Disney+, we’re adding even more value to our entertainment packages and making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy the shows and movies they love."

Disney+ Content Inclusion

Disney Entertainment emphasised that Rogers is its long-standing Canadian partner, and with this partnership, Disney+ content is now included as part of Rogers' premier TV packages moving forward.

Disney+ serves as the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In Canada, it also features the general entertainment brand, Star.

Rogers' Commitment to Canadian Content

Earlier in June, Rogers inked multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros to bring the most-watched lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians.

At the time of the announcement, Rogers stated that over the last 10 years, it has invested CAD 6.9 billion in Canadian content as part of its commitment to offering Canadians the best content, TelecomTalk reported.