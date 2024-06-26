Netgear Launches S3600 Series Smart Switches for 10 Gbps Connectivity



Netgear, a networking solutions company, has introduced the S3600 Series Smart Switches, which include the XS508TM (8-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit) and XS516TM (16-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit) models aimed at enhancing business networking capabilities. Designed to support high-bandwidth applications, these switches offer flexible connectivity options ranging from 1G to 10G speeds, catering to diverse device needs within modern workplaces, Netgear said in a statement.

Key Features and Benefits

Part of Netgear's Total Network Solution, which integrates routers, Wi-Fi access points, and cloud management through the Insight platform, the S3600 Series promises seamless integration and scalability for businesses. Features such as intuitive web management, 10G SFP+ Fiber uplink ports, and advanced functionalities like IPv6 routing and QoS policies ensure optimised performance for medium to large enterprises, the company said in a release.

Commenting on the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director of Netgear India, MENA, and SAARC, said, "Our latest release introduces an 8-Port or 16-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit switch, empowering owners to tailor their networking solutions to current needs and future scalability. As part of the Total Network Solution, the new S3600 Smart Switch Series delivers an effortless setup and management system, crucial for businesses lacking dedicated IT resources required for enterprise-grade solutions."

Availability and Support

Netgear states that the S3600 Series of Smart Switches addresses issues related to connectivity drops, slow speeds, bottlenecks, lagging content streaming, and slow downloads, enabling business owners to simply connect devices and instantly provide each device with the exact speed it needs – either 1G, 2.5G, 5G, or 10G.

The S3600 Series Smart Switches are now available through authorised partners, with pricing details available upon request. Additionally, the company offers a Limited Lifetime warranty and 24/7 technical support for the product.