Reliance Jio Brings New Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for the customers offering 2.5GB of daily data. This is the first and now the only prepaid plan from the telco that is offering 2.5GB of daily data to the users. The plan will cost Rs 2999 and will come with a validity of 365 days. Users will get a total of 912.5GB of data with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But this is not all that’s exciting about this prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Also Offering 20% Cashback on This Plan

The Rs 2999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio has been listed under the “20% JioMart Maha Cashback” offer. This means that users are also entitled to receive a 20% cashback on their JioMart wallet, which they can use for future recharges as well as shopping from JioMart or a Reliance store. Along with this, users get a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Note that just by paying Rs 120 more, you can get another 365-day prepaid plan from Jio, but with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for a year. Jio offers a prepaid plan for Rs 3119 and while it offers the same validity as of Rs 2999 plan along with a major over-the-top (OTT) benefit, note that it offers much lesser data. With the Rs 3119 plan, users get 740GB of data, while with the Rs 2999 plan, users will get 912.5GB of data. Then one can’t ignore the 20% cashback that will be offered with the Rs 2999 plan.

There are three more prepaid plans offering 20% cashback to the users from Reliance Jio. These plans come for Rs 299, Rs 666, and Rs 719. The Rs 666 and Rs 719 are two of the most popular prepaid plans offered by the telco. The Rs 2999 plan from Jio is a fresh offering that certainly many would appreciate.