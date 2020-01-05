Reliance Jio Users Can Get 2GB Extra Daily Data at Rs 2.46 per GB

Highlights Reliance Jio Rs 251 data-only voucher offers 2GB data per day

The validity of the Rs 251 plan is 51 days

Reliance Jio did not remove the Rs 251 plan after the recent price hike

Reliance Jio is now into its fourth year of operations in India. However, the telco did not stop its domination and commitment to providing the cheapest data plans to the users. Even after the latest tariff hike, Jio has the best-prepaid plans in the industry when it comes to data benefit, but the limit on off-net voice calling is something not doing well with the subscribers. For instance, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5GB daily data at Rs 199, whereas the rival telcos- Airtel and Vodafone Idea are charging Rs 249 for the same plan. For data-savvy users, Reliance Jio has a prepaid recharge of Rs 251 that ships with a whopping 2GB data per day for a period of 51 days. In the current scenario, it’s the best-prepaid recharge to have around, even if it does not offer voice calling benefit to the users.

Reliance Jio Rs 251 Recharge Adds 2GB Daily Data to Your Prepaid Account

Reliance Jio has several data-only plans offering up to 6GB on top of the existing plan’s data benefit. But the Rs 251 data recharge which is also known as ‘Jio Cricket’ pack ships with daily data benefit. Do make a note that the Rs 251 Jio plan does not come with any voice calling or SMS benefits, instead, it’s a straightforward data-only plan. As for the benefits, users get 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit at Rs 251 for a period of 51 days. This essentially means the Rs 251 plan offers 1GB of data at just Rs 2.46.

Assume a Reliance Jio prepaid user is on the Rs 399 plan recharges the Rs 251 data voucher; Already, the Rs 399 plan provides 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. After the Rs 251 data recharge, the overall data benefit becomes 3.5GB (1.5GB+2GB). The validity of the Rs 251 recharge is 51 days, whereas the Rs 399 plan offers benefits for 56 days. This scenario applies to every Reliance Jio prepaid recharge.

Having said that, not every Reliance Jio user will get the data pack and it’s purely aimed at the heavy data users. Another thing worth noting is the Rs 251 data voucher will be queued if a user recharges it on top of an existing prepaid plan. So Jio prepaid users will have to activate it by heading over to ‘My Vouchers’ section inside My Jio app.

Cost per GB Increased After the Latest Price Hike from Telcos

At the beginning of December 2019, all three top telcos increased the prices of prepaid recharges and also brought down the total number of prepaid plans being offered to the users. Compared to earlier, telcos now have less than 15 unlimited plans on average. As the price hike came into effect, the per GB price has increased as well. For instance, Reliance Jio used to provide 1GB of data at Rs 3.52 with the Rs 149 prepaid recharge. After the price hike, the same plan costs Rs 199 and the per GB price has been increased to Rs 4.73.

In the case of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, they are charging Rs 249 for 42GB of data (1.5GB per day for 28 days) which becomes Rs 5.92 per GB. We should thank Reliance Jio for retaining the Rs 251 data voucher even after the recent tariff price hike. Notably, incumbent telcos Vodafone Idea and Airtel are not offering any daily data offering at such a low-price. BSNL has a plethora of data-only plans priced under Rs 250 and they compete with the Rs 251 data voucher.