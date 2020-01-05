Tata Sky Mobile App Gets the Ability to Set Reminders and Record Videos on Set-Top Box

Highlights Tata Sky is offering more than 400 Live TV channels to the users right now

Tata Sky has a pretty powerful mobile app and the features of the app itself state the same. Slowly and steadily, DTH operators are coming up with their own OTT apps to provide Live TV service to the users. Dish TV and D2h recently joined the list with Watcho app, whereas Airtel has been providing the Airtel Xstream app subscription to its DTH subscribers for a while now. Tata Sky mobile app is available to both Android and iOS users, and it offers more than 400 Live TV channels to the users. Besides the Live TV channels, the app also offers other content as well. That said, Tata Sky is not stopping right there as the company has added the ability to set reminders and record HD videos on Set-Top Box via the mobile app itself. There are two unique features from the DTH operator.

Tata Sky Adds Two New Features to its Mobile App

Tata Sky has added two major features to its mobile app. Firstly, Tata Sky users can now record videos on Set-Top Box from the mobile app itself. For instance, you can select the record option inside the Tata Sky app to start recording on the Set-Top Box. The second feature is the ability to set reminders for favourite shows from the app itself; Tata Sky always allowed users to set reminders for their favourite shows through the STB remote, but now, they can do it from the mobile app itself.

Tata Sky Mobile App Comes With 400 Live TV Channels

So, while looking at the Live TV applications available to the subscribers, there are few things that the viewers look for, and the topmost parameter seems to be the availability of channels. The more channels that are available on a Live TV app, the better the chances of it being used by the subscribers simply because of a more extensive viewer base. Currently, Reliance Jio’s live TV app, JioTV is the leading one when it comes to the number of channels. The application offers a whopping 670 live TV channels to its subscribers. This count, when compared to the other live TV channel, seems to be more by a vast stretch. Tata Sky, on the other hand, is currently providing slightly more than 400 channels.

Tata Sky Also Providing Web Version to Live TV Channel Viewers

On the other hand, we have the Tata Sky application, which also avails live TV services to its subscribers. The DTH service provider does not have a dedicated application where it can ship live TV, but instead, it is available as a feature in the My Tata Sky app only. But now, in this app, Tata Sky is offering over 400 live TV channels. To recall, previously the DTH service provider used to offer less number of TV channels, but slowly to keep its subscriber intact on its platform and to avoid the churn to other apps like JioTV, Tata Sky is slowly focusing its effort on the live TV feature of its app.

It is also worth noting that the Tata Sky subscribers will be able to access these channels on the web as well. This is another area where Tata Sky has the edge over Reliance Jio, as till now, Jio does not have a web version for its JioTV app, although there exists a JioCinema web version. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the DTH platform and the new telecom leader, Reliance Jio proceeds in the OTT front.