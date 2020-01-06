JioFiber Connection Now Also Bundles ZEE5 Subscription Along With Hotstar and Others

Highlights JioFiber is offering a subscription to Hotstar, VOOT, ZEE5 and others

JioFiber connection also comes with a Jio 4K Set-Top Box

Rs 849 plan users get OTT apps for three months only

When Reliance JioFiber made its way into the Indian Telecom industry, there was a lot of hype about the plans, the pricing and the other benefits that Reliance Jio was offering along with its FTTH service. However, there was one more thing which got as many eyeballs as the actual broadband service from Reliance Jio, and that was the Jio Set-Top Box. Jio had announced that it would offer IPTV subscription to the users in India. This means that the JioFiber subscribers would be able to watch TV as well as using their internet connection. For DTH channels, Reliance Jio acquired DEN Networks and Hathway which happen to be major players in the cable TV sector. But, Jio had also promised to offer other OTT subscriptions as well. As such, the JioFiber plans come with bundled OTT services. For a long time, even after the launch of the service, the offerings of the OTT content were shrouded in mystery and the people did not know which were the apps that they could access for free using their JioFiber connection. But, soon enough we came to know that JioFiber connection was offering VOOT, Hotstar and other apps. The latest addition in this list happens to be ZEE5.

ZEE5 Joins JioFiber Bandwagon

It is worth noting that the latest new OTT content app which has joined the bandwagon of being available to the JioFiber users is ZEE5, which comes out of the houses of Zee Entertainment. Before this, we had reported that JioFiber was offering other applications as well and these include names like Hotstar, VOOT, SonyLIV, JioCinema. In this list, ZEE5 was an expected name, and after a little wait, the application has made its way to the JioFiber OTT portfolio. This leaves another one of the major OTT services our there, SunNXT to be missing from the JioFiber OTT portfolio.

ZEE5 Subscription Worth Rs 999 Per Year

It is worth noting that ZEE5 happens to be one of the major OTT content platforms in India, which is seeing an enhanced number of viewers on its platforms owning to massive distribution. A lot of the prepaid plans, postpaid plans from telecom operators and other bundled offerings ship ZEE5 as an additional benefit with their primary offering. Another thing to note is that, if you want to opt for a ZEE5 subscription separately, you will have to pay Rs 99 per month for Rs 999 for a year.

JioFiber Eligible Plans for OTT Subscription

As for the JioFiber plans, the subscribers must note that to enjoy these premium OTT services, they would have to shell out some amount more than the base fare. This means that the subscribers on base fare would not get to enjoy these OTT services from other content providers. The Rs 699 plan subscribers would only have the access to Jio Cinema and JioSaavn. However, the subscribers of the Rs 849 JioFiber would get access to these premium services. The catch with the Rs 849 FTTH plan from JioFiber is that the access to these OTT applications would be limited only for three times.

If we look at the Rs 1,249 plan from JioFiber, then the subscribers would get to see the true benefits of the plan, as they would be enjoying more time period for OTT subscriptions as compared to the other plans in the JioFiber roster. Therefore, if you would like to have the best OTT services at your disposal, then the Rs 1,249 JioFiber plan would be the best.