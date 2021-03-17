Redmi Smart TV X Series Launched in India, Available in 3 Different Sizes

Xiaomi’s subsidiary, Redmi has just launched a new Smart TV series in India. Even though Xiaomi has been offering Smart TVs in the country for quite some time now, this is the first TV series launched by Redmi. The Redmi Smart TV X series will come in three different sizes. All the sizes sport a 4K HDR LED panel to offer an amazing viewing experience to the users. The Redmi Smart TV X series will come with Android TV 10 and will allow users to download and install a plethora of applications from the Google Play Store.

Redmi Smart TV X Series Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X Series comes with the support of HDR10+ format along with Dolby Vision technology for improving the viewing quality for the user. The Smart TV has a Vivid Picture Engine and Reality Flow to smoothen the viewing experience even further. It has Dolby Audio support in addition to DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series will run on Android TV 10 and will allow users to access Google Assistant for a hands-free experience. Users can also access the PatchWall UI just like they do on the Xiaomi Smart TVs.

The Smart TV also comes with in-built Chromecast for allowing content mirroring. It is powered by the 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB ROM. The Redmi Smart TV X series supports auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

It has two USB port, three HDMI ports, support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Smart TV X Series Price

The Redmi Smart TV X series as mentioned above has launched in three different size variants – X50 priced at Rs 32,999, X55 priced at Rs 38,999, and X65 priced at Rs 57,999. All the Smart TVs in the series have similar specifications but are only different in their sizes.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series will go on the first sale from March 25, 2021, via official channels of Amazon India and Xiaomi’s online store.