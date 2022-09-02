Redmi A1 India Arrival has been Confirmed: Know These Details

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is soon going to launch multiple new smartphones in India. This would also include the Redmi A1. The company has confirmed the launch date of the device for the Indian market. Xiaomi shared a poster with the media along with a tweet saying that it would launch the Redmi A1 in India on September 6, 2022, at 12 PM. It would be the same launch event where multiple other Redmi smartphones would be launched as well.

In the tweet, Redmi said that the Redmi A1 would enable users to access multiple things, including:

a) Blazing-fast internet

b) Digital payments

c) Clean software

d) Premium leather texture

The picture shared by Xiaomi shows that the device would come in two colours at least - Blue and Green. The device seems to have a dual-camera setup with an LED flash at the rear. There is a visible teardrop notch at the front housing the selfie sensor. The power button and the volume rockers both seem to be on the right side of the body. The smartphone's other details are unknown at the moment. However, reports suggest that it would sport a MediaTek processor. But since the launch event is very close, we would get to know more details about the product very soon. Keep following TelecomTalk for more details about the upcoming devices.