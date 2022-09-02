Redmi A1 India Arrival has been Confirmed: Know These Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The picture shared by Xiaomi shows that the device would come in two colours at least - Blue and Green. The device seems to have a dual-camera setup with an LED flash at the rear. There is a visible teardrop notch at the front housing the selfie sensor. The power button and the volume rockers both seem to be on the right side of the body.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is soon going to launch multiple new smartphones in India.
  • It would be the same launch event where multiple other Redmi smartphones would be launched as well. 
  • The picture shared by Xiaomi shows that the device would come in two colours at least - Blue and Green.

Follow Us

Redmi A1

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is soon going to launch multiple new smartphones in India. This would also include the Redmi A1. The company has confirmed the launch date of the device for the Indian market. Xiaomi shared a poster with the media along with a tweet saying that it would launch the Redmi A1 in India on September 6, 2022, at 12 PM. It would be the same launch event where multiple other Redmi smartphones would be launched as well.

In the tweet, Redmi said that the Redmi A1 would enable users to access multiple things, including:

a) Blazing-fast internet

b) Digital payments

c) Clean software

d) Premium leather texture

The picture shared by Xiaomi shows that the device would come in two colours at least - Blue and Green. The device seems to have a dual-camera setup with an LED flash at the rear. There is a visible teardrop notch at the front housing the selfie sensor. The power button and the volume rockers both seem to be on the right side of the body. The smartphone's other details are unknown at the moment. However, reports suggest that it would sport a MediaTek processor. But since the launch event is very close, we would get to know more details about the product very soon. Keep following TelecomTalk for more details about the upcoming devices.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments