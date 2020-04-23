Realme X50m 5G Unveiled: Offers Dual Selfie Cameras and 120Hz Display

Highlights Realme X50m 5G to run on Snapdragon 765G SoC

The device will boast 120Hz refresh rate screen

Realme X50m 5G to have a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging

Realme just added another smartphone to its X50 series. The other two previously launched smartphones in the X50 series are the Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G. The new model is named X50m, and it also comes with 5G support. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC powers the device. The design of the body is not very different from the Realme X50 5G and is somewhat also similar to the Realme XT. One of the highlights of this device is its dual selfie camera. Both the cameras are hole-punched. Then there is the quad-camera setup on the rear. If you are a gamer, then you are going to be impressed by its 120Hz display.

Realme X50m 5G Release Date and Price

The Realme X50m 5G with 6GB RAM is priced at CYN 1,999 which is roughly Rs 21,500, and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at CYN 2,299 which is around Rs 25,000. The two colour options in which the device will be available are Starry Blue and Galaxy White. The phone is supposed to go for sale in China from April 29. There are no release date or price details available from Realme for the global market.

Realme X50m Specifications and Features

The device will be running on Android 10 with the help of Realme UI. It uses dual-SIM (NANO) technology. The device has a 6.57-inch Full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, the screen has a 120Hz display. Screen to body ratio is also impressive at 90.4%. It is obvious that the display is going to burn a lot of battery, that is why the Realme X50m comes with a 4200mAh battery along with 30W Dart fast charging. It will contain the USB Type-C port.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The quad-camera setup in the rear has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with two more 2MPsensors. The dual selfie cameras have a primary 16MP and a 2MP secondary camera.