Realme X50 Pro to Feature 65W SuperDart Fast Charging and 32MP Dual Selfie Camera Setup

The Realme X50 Pro will likely be launched in both 4G and 5G configurations with the latter touching the Rs 40,000 price point

By February 20th, 2020 AT 12:47 PM
    Highlights
    • The Realme X50 Pro is confirmed to be India's fastest charging smartphone with 65W SuperDart technology
    • The phone will also pack 32MP dual selfie camera setup and 64MP quad-camera setup on the back
    • Realme will launch the X50 Pro via Flipkart on February 24

    Ahead of the launch of February 24, Realme has revealed some key specifications of India’s first 5G smartphone- the Realme X50 Pro. In November 2019 itself, the Realme X2 Pro was launched, and within just three months, it is getting a successor. But Realme might continue selling the Realme X2 Pro in India as the X50 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 for the 4G variant. The Realme X50 Pro is the same Realme X50 smartphone, but with some upgraded features. The handset is confirmed to have 32MP dual selfie camera setup, 65W SuperDart fast charging, 64MP quad-camera setup on the back, and more importantly, it will have Dual Mode 5G support since it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.

    Realme X50 Pro: Confirmed Specifications and Features

    The Realme X50 Pro will retain majority of the features of Realme X50 that was launched in China recently. It is expected that the smartphone will be available in two models- the Realme X50 Pro 4G and the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The handset is expected to offer a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. Realme already confirmed that the device would be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme is expected to use the latest LPDDR5 RAM.

    The front of the phone will have dual punch-hole selfie cameras- a 32MP primary sensor will work in tandem with an ultrawide angle sensor. On the rear side, the Realme X50 Pro will pack 64MP quad-camera setup and the primary sensor could be Sony IMX686 sensor. Also, the X50 Pro will be India’s Fastest Charging smartphone as it will feature 65W SuperDart fast charging. The phone is expected to have a 4000mAh battery underneath.

    Realme X50 Pro: Expected Pricing in India

    As noted, the Realme X50 Pro will likely be launched in both 4G and 5G configurations. Just yesterday, it was reported that the iQOO 3 5G model to retail for less than Rs 45,000, however, the 4G variant will retail for around Rs 35,000. We are expecting Realme to have a slight edge in the pricing aspect. The 4G variant of the Realme X50 Pro could cost Rs 34,999, while the 5G model will most likely retail for Rs 39,999. That said, these are expected prices of the smartphone and the official prices might differ.

