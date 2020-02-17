Realme X50 Pro 5G to Become First 5G Phone in India, Launch Scheduled on February 24

Highlights iQOO, Vivo sub-brand will also launch a 5G phone on February 25

The phone will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC

There is also slated to be a variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Realme, which was once a stalwart of Oppo and was a sub-brand, has carved a niche of its own in the Indian market. Realme has become an immensely popular brand in India owing to its rightly priced phones, mid-range price-worthy devices and its other offerings. Now it seems that Realme might also become the first brand in India to introduce a 5G smartphone. The phone that we are talking about is Realme X50 Pro. It is worth noting that the Realme X50 Pro was expected to be launched globally but not in India. But, now it seems that February 24 could also be the date when the Realme X50 Pro 5G might debut in India as well. The brand has also announced that it would be putting out more details about the Realme X50 Pro 5G and more features on February 18 and February 19.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Details

Realme India official Twitter handle has tweeted only a few minutes announcing this launch. The tweet from Realme India says, “Get ready to discover the #real5G smartphone, our most ambitious flagship! India’s First 5G smartphone, #realmeX50Pro launching at 2:30 PM, Feb 24. RT if you are excited as we invite lucky fans to the launch event in New Delhi.” Before this tweet on the Realme India Twitter handle, the European branch of the brand had also tweeted something similar. Realme Europe has also announced that it would be launching the Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24, 2020.

It is worth noting that right a day later after Realme’s launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO 3 will also make its way to India on February 25. The iQOO 3 would be another 5G smartphone. But, now it seems that the Realme X50 Pro 5G would be the first 5G phone in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Tipped Specifications

Some of the specifications of the phone are already out now as the brand has been building the hype around this device. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is slated to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has also been teased to come with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. Apart from this, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will sport a dual-punch hole design oriented on the left side of the screen. The fast charging technology on the Realme X50 Pro 5G seems to be similar to the VOOC charge from Oppo with 65W support boasting of charging 4,000mAh battery in under 30 minutes. It has also been noted that the Realme X50 Pro 5G would also be launched in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.